The following is from a Facebook post from Mayor Toby Barker regarding the passing of former Hattiesburg police chief Frazier Bolton.

(On March 26), we mourn the loss of former Hattiesburg Police Chief, Frazier Bolton. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, loved ones and friends.

Bolton was the second African American police chief in the City of Hattiesburg, and he served from 2007 until 2015.

“'On behalf of the Hattiesburg Police Department, we want to send our sincerest condolences to the Bolton family, as well as his loved ones,” said Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy.

We ask that you join us in keeping the Bolton family in your thoughts and prayers.