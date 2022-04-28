In the early morning hours of Saturday, April 30, Hattiesburg firefighter Ryan Jones died in a single-vehicle accident while driving his motorcycle. He was off duty.

Jones, 30, worked for the City of Hattiesburg as a Hattiesburg Firefighter for three years. He graduated in 2019 from the Hattiesburg Fire Academy and worked at Station #9 on B Shift.

“Firefighter Jones was good at his job,” Hattiesburg Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart said. “He was a great firefighter who worked dutifully to serve the residents of Hattiesburg, committed to providing the best emergency response.

“Our department and the City of Hattiesburg are devastated by the loss. We ask that everyone keep his family and our department in your thoughts and prayers.”