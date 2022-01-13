Several ideas – from sidewalks to drainage, green spaces and wayfinding signage – were discussed at the recent (Re)develop Downtown Petal meeting, held Jan. 11 at the Petal Civic Center on South Main Street.

The meeting, which was designed to brainstorm and gather information on possible ways to revitalize the Main Street and Central Avenue areas, was led by Jay Estes, who serves as senior principal planner with Allen Engineering and Science.

“You can Google ‘downtown redevelopment’ and you can see a lot of ideas, and a lot of examples of what other communities have done,” Estes told the crowd. “There are some things like understanding your community, which is part of what we’re doing here tonight.

“(There’s) creating an attractive walkable space, diversifying the economy, improving government regulations and processes. And then whatever we do has to be sustainable, so we have to … make sure that things are maintained, that growth continues to happen.”

Ward 1 Alderman Gerald Steele and Ward 4 Alderman Craig Strickland mentioned flooding and drainage issues, with Steele saying many areas in downtown are classified as two-year flood zones because of inadequate drainage.

“It has been a problem in a lot of areas, and I know that the board of aldermen, the mayor and the street department have taken a lot of steps to improve that,” Steele said. “I would say we’re about 4 percent into fixing the problem, but that’s a huge step forward, and that momentum seems to be increasing.”

Estes said there is a construct for a watershed management plan from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that addresses drainage on a watershed basis.

“What a watershed management plan would do for the city is not just look at the trouble spots, but look at things comprehensively,” he said. “It identifies what’s causing the problems in those spots – where its coming from, where it’s going to.

“They’re not cheap to do; the good news is that there is funding through FEMA to pay for those plans.”

Petal resident Cayla Camp Burns brought up the matter of wayfinding signage, noting recent efforts in downtown Hattiesburg where signs point the way to city hall, municipal court and other landmarks.

“That’s good for foot traffic,” she said. “But if we had more sidewalks, there could be more foot traffic for that.”

Camp Burns also expressed a desire for more green spaces in downtown, in particular the empty space next to Dirt Cheap on North Main Street.

“It’s flat, and nothing’s there,” she said. “I worry that it’s going to be developed into spec houses or something.

“I think about community spaces that could be at places like that, like a Live at Five. Community events could be held at spaces like that, but what do you do when people own those spaces and have no desire to contribute to that?”

Regarding businesses, Estes said the businesses that he would like to attract to downtown are very different than the ones found on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

“I think things like The Ssipp (Café); I think of Grand Central Outfitters,” he said. “Really, that one little stretch of South Main right there – that is starting to look good.”

Estes and other officials will now take the ideas expressed at the meeting. After the topics are categorized and prioritized, another meeting will be held to discuss the matters in more detail.

“We’ll put them in a format where we can come back and discuss a little further and refine, and sort of start attaching action items to things that we feel like make sense going down the list,” Estes said.