Downtown Hattiesburg recently racked up five awards at the Mississippi Main Street Association’s annual luncheon – with Andrea Saffle, the executive director of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association, being part of four of those.

The awards honor Main Street directors, board members and volunteers and recognizes the most outstanding downtown development and preservation projects and events from Main Street communities in Mississippi.

“We’re so excited,” Saffle said. “We’re grateful that we’re given state recognition for some of the great stuff we’ve got going on here in Hattiesburg.

“But these awards, really, are not for us – they’re for the people that are making it happen.”

The awards are as follows:

The Outstanding Community Engagement Effort Award recognizes an effort by a local Main Street program that brings a diverse cross-sector of the community together for a common purpose. It was given to the Coca-Cola Star-Spangled Celebration on the River, an annual event from the Downtown Hattiesburg Association and the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce that provides music, fireworks, kids’ activities and vendors on each side of the Leaf River at Petal River Park and Chain Park. Saffle accepted the award, along with Valerie Wilson, the executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce. Saffle and Wilson are credited as directors.

The Outstanding Creative Event Award recognizes a quality creative event hosted by a Main Street organization that has demonstrated sustainability and long-term success. It was given to Midnight on Front Street, the annual party and fireworks show in downtown Hattiesburg that celebrates New Year’s. More than 4,000 participants took part in the inaugural celebration in 2018. Mayor Toby Barker accepted the award, and Saffle is credited as director.

The Outstanding New Event Award recognizes the downtown organization that has created a new, high-quality event that has generated foot traffic downtown. The award went to Brews & Bites, a food truck and craft beer event designed to showcase local brewers with offerings from food trucks. The event was started after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented out-of-town brewers from traveling for the annual Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival. Marlo Dorsey, who serves as executive director of Visit Hattiesburg, and Allison Neville accepted the award. Saffle is credited as director.

The Outstanding Entrepreneurial Endeavor Award recognizes a business leader that has started a new business and/or promoted entrepreneurship and an entrepreneurial spirit in the downtown district. The award was given to Nelson Haskin, owner of Blu Jazz Café, Nellie’s Chicken and Daquiris, Hattiesburgers and Blues, and Southbound Bagel.

The Charles Beasley Outstanding Main Street Director of the Year Award is given to a Main Street director who has shown outstanding service to the community and Main Street program. It is named after Charlie Beasley, one of the founding members of MMSA, and includes a $1,500 scholarship to attend the National Main Street Conference. Saffle won and accepted the award.

“Nelson won the entrepreneur award, Toby accepted the award for Midnight on Front Street because that’s his baby,” Saffle said. “As far as the director of the year, I was totally shocked – I had no idea we were going to win that. “I knew about the other four, but I had no idea about that one.

“And even that award is not about me; it’s the fantastic team of people that I’ve got around me, between Visit Hattiesburg … and my board. Getting selected as director of the year, it’s incredible and awesome, but I just can’t take the full credit for that, because I’ve just got such great people. Everybody else is making me look good.”

As far as the future of downtown Hattiesburg, Saffle thinks the area will continue its positive momentum.

“When we were submitting for these awards, we had so many things that fit all the different categories, and we had to narrow it down, because I could only submit six,” she said. “So next year is going to be just as good.

“We’ve got so many things happening; we’ve got some great historic tax credit projects that are in the works, and we’ve got some façade renovations, and there’s all kinds of other great stuff happening. Hattiesburg is booming now. I think people really understand that downtown is important, and it’s a cool place to be, and it’s really seeing a resurgence.”