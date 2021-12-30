Hattiesburg City Council members have agreed to send to the Mississippi Legislature a request to extend two special taxes in the city: the 2 percent allotted to the Hattiesburg Tourism Commission – also known as Visit Hattiesburg – and the 1 percent allotted to the City of Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department and the University of Southern Mississippi.

The 2 percent for Visit Hattiesburg is collected at hotels and motels in the Hub City, while the 1 percent for the city and USM is collected at Hattiesburg hotels, motels and restaurants.

The request, which was approved at a recent council meeting, asks the Legislature to extend both taxes until July 2026.

“This is the routine renewal that we have to do every few years,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “I think we’ve seen the real potential of Visit Hattiesburg, particularly in the last couple of years.

“They were an instrumental partner through COVID, to try and market our community as things were re-opening; they have really immersed their marketing efforts in digital, and used data effectively over the past two years. I think that’s why Hattiesburg is the Number Three most-visited city in the state, and we saw such a rebound in our tourism efforts because of the type and quality of marketing they do.”

The 2 percent tax for the tourism commission was initiated in 1990 at hotels and motels. Special taxes such as this are typically given “sunset,” or expiration, dates, which can be extended if approved by the Legislature.

In the case of the Hattiesburg Tourism Commission tax, it has been extended several times since its inception.

“We have about 3,000 hotel rooms in the City of Hattiesburg, and having them market the events and destinations that we have here – whether it’s the zoo, or New Year’s Eve, or the public art trail – we bring people from all over the Gulf South region,” Barker said. “They come and they spend money at our restaurants and hotels, they go to our stores, and it’s a big economic boost for our city.

“In turn, we capture some of the sales tax they generate, and it goes into helping pay for things like roads and other things. So it’s a very beneficial entity, and I’ve been very impressed with how they’ve really involved the type of marketing they do in recent years.”

The 1 percent additional sales tax at Hub City motels, hotels and restaurants was overwhelmingly approved by Hattiesburg voters in April 2019 and went into effect later that year. Initial projections expected the tax to generate about $100,000 a month for the city and another $100,000 for the University of Southern Mississippi, but through the first four months of the tax, it generated an average of $117,000 per month.

Of the funds generated from the tax, half go to city parks and recreation projects, while the other half go to USM for renovations at Reed Green Coliseum.

So far, the 1 percent tax has helped fund such initiatives as an extension of the walking trail at Duncan Lake, the ballpark at the intersection of East 19th and Memphis streets, the basketball and tennis courts on East 8th Street, and the upcoming Midtown Green park off of Crestmont Avenue.

“We appreciate the citizens of Hattiesburg for putting this (tax increase) forward, Barker said in a previous story. “Our desire is to be transparent and accountable to you for every cent that is spent.”

The requests to extend the taxes now sit in the hand of local legislators.

“These are just requests for our local legislators to draft local and private legislation that will then go to Jackson,” Barker said. “There are still several steps in the process.

“Generally, the Legislature gives you a four-year renewal, but that’s not always the case. But typically, now that it goes to the Legislature, they’ll generally do a four-year extension. The ‘sunsets’ are a good opportunity for both the local government and the state to just evaluate, and make sure everything is going as it should.”