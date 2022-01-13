To remember and honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s stance for service and helping other individuals, employees from Cooperative Energy and its member systems volunteered at four Hattiesburg organizations on Jan. 18 for the fourth annual Cooperative Day of Service.

The event, which is held in conjunction with Martin Luther King Day, saw Cooperative Energy team up with Coast Electric, Dixie Electric, Magnolia Electric, Singing River Electric and Southern Pine Electric to perform various tasks for Habitat for Humanity, Edwards Street Fellowship Center, Christian Services and The Arc Southeast Mississippi. The Habitat for Humanity portion of the event consisted of Cooperative Energy employees helping to clean and organize the Habitat warehouse on Tuscan Avenue in Hattiesburg.

“Four years ago … we decided ‘what better way to show our cooperative principles,’ and one of those in concern for community,” said Sara Peterson, director of corporate communications for Cooperative Energy. “So we’re in four different locations today, working throughout the Pine Belt area.

“Our different member systems have other projects that really kind of span this past week and this coming week – service projects across our state. Earlier this morning, we were helping to clean up and organize the location where (Habitat) is about to open their (new) warehouse.”

Peterson said the Cooperative Day of Service was especially helpful to Habitat for Humanity, as that organization has several avenues to focus on.

“They have all the donations, so to have the opportunity to help organize some of their stuff is good,” she said. “They get donations from different organizations in the community, different businesses, and they bring it all here.

“They depend on volunteers, and a very limited staff, to organize it.”

In addition, Cooperative Energy employees at the Batesville Generating Station plan to host a food drive for the Grace Place. That organization aims to bring together churches, local businesses, schools, government agencies, law enforcement officials, city agencies and civic organizations to make a larger impact on the community in meeting spiritual, physical, emotional and social needs.

“We feel it’s important because we at Cooperative Energy are formed by our members and members of our community,” Peterson said. “So we feel like this is a great way to give back to the community, to give back to those people that are our members.

“This is just one of the many things we’re doing today, is helping Habitat for Humanity. We identified some different service organizations in the area that could use some volunteer help, and then recruited our employees to come help.”

Cooperative Energy employee Brandi Bracey, who spent the morning at the Habitat for Humanity warehouse, said she enjoys helping the community with tasks they may not be able to get to often.

“That’s why it’s important to me,” she said. “They’re always stretched thin, obviously, so to organize this with them is good.”

Akwete Muhammad, communications director for Habitat for Humanity in Hattiesburg, said her organization relies on local partnerships to fulfill its mission.

“Volunteers are literally the lifeblood for Habitat; we can’t do what we do for the people without partnerships,” she said. “We’re so grateful (for Cooperative Energy), and they could leave their footprint with anybody, but they always choose Habitat for Humanity.

“I’m so grateful and excited, because we can’t do the work that we do without our wonderful volunteers; they’re literally the rock stars of the organization. Their ability to serve, they do it without question, they do it with a smile. It’s a great atmosphere, considering with this (COVID-19) pandemic how we’ve been so distant. It’s just been a blessing.”