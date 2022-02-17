The holiday season heading into the new year proved to be fruitful for the City of Petal’s coffers, as for the month of January, the Mississippi Department of Revenue reported the highest sales tax ever garnered in the city at $319,638 – up from $303,167 at the same time last year.

January’s number is significantly higher than the city’s previous best, which was $304,420 in March 2021.

“That’s good news,” Mayor Tony Ducker said. “We’re getting more retail opportunities, and it’s an expanding economy. When it comes into retail choices here in town, I see that improving. “It’s something that I’ve preached from Day One, is that we need to support our people. There becomes somewhat of a feeding frenzy when businesses come in and start doing well – other businesses notice that and want to get in on the action.”

Sales tax collections run two months behind; in other words, checks received in January reflect sales made in November. Going back a little further, the following is a breakdown of Petal’s sales tax collections over the past few months.

December 2021: $277,628, up from $260,465 in December 2020.

November 2021: $271,901, up from $248,603 in November 2020.

October 2021: $268,693, up from $262,892 in October 2020.

September 2021: $267,587, up from $248,794 in September 2020.

August 2021: $285,201, up from $252,581 in August 2020.

July 2021: $276,647, down from $286,384 in July 2020.

June 2021: $286,621, down from $292,661 in June 2020.

“(The record sales are good, don’t get me wrong,” Ducker said. “We’re moving in the right direction, but we still need to be good in how we treat tax dollars.”

These sales tax numbers do not include monies from the additional 3-percent sales tax increase that was instituted in the city last year. Over the first three months that tax has been collected, the amount has increased each month - $78,112 in December, approximately $79,000 in January and approximately $87,000 in February.

“This is just straight sales tax – we would have gotten that (regardless) of the 3 percent,” Ducker said. “It’s a painless way for cities to store up money and not get in debt.

“You budget a lower number, and when it comes in higher, (that’s good). But you have to be flexible, because if the economy starts tanking, you need to be prepared to move so you don’t bringing up conversations you don’t want to have.”

Ducker said city officials will look at inflation – which, across the country, is the highest it has been in 40 years – and how that factors into the economy going forward.

“Since some of our tax revenue is up, we need to try to find some ways to put some money back into our residents’ pockets,” he said. “That’s also one of the things I’ve preached from Day One – we need to make it less expensive to live here.

“We can do that and take care of the things we have to do as well – like pave roads and deal with infrastructure as well.”