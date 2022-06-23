For the last year or so, officials from the City of Petal have mulled over the possibility of privatizing the city’s Public Works Department, which, if implemented, would see an outside company come in to assume the duties of that department.

Aldermen took the first steps toward that process on June 21, when board members voted to accept non-binding Requests for Proposals for privatization of the department, allowing private entities to submit quotes for those services. The city took a similar measure several years back, when it privatized its trash pickup through Waste Pro, which currently handles that service.

Mayor Tony Ducker said one of the benefits of privatization is that it would take some of the pressure off the city as far as health insurance rates.

“Our (Public Employees Retirement System), we pay 17.4 percent on that, which kind of hurts us,” he said. “And we’ve noticed over the last year or so that we’re losing people that are going into construction and other jobs that are just able to pay more.

“So the privatization could be a good thing for some of the employees, because they would get a pay increase.”

Ducker acknowledges the change itself could be a downside to some people, but said the board and administration has an obligation to look into and research the matter before making any final decisions.

As far as how billing would be handled if an outside company took over the Public Works Department, it is likely the city would continue that measure as it does now. Current employees of the department would get first dibs on jobs with a new company, if privatization were to happen.

“This isn’t something that should cost anybody employment, and there would be a few positions that (the city) would need to retain as well,” Ducker said. “Although we’re not an employment agency – my main focus isn’t to make sure everybody in town has a job – you do care about these folks that have done so much for us.

“I think from that standpoint, you look at it a little deeper, and you say …. they can hire our folks, and we can get more resources. Then they get better equipped to do their jobs, and the private sector would bring more resources to bear when it’s all said and done. But (our employees) will be a part of this process.”

Ward 2 Alderman Steve Stringer said he agrees privatization would be beneficial to the current employees.

“They’ll hire out of our employees we already have, if we decide to go this way,” he said. “They’d get good insurance, plus retirement, and (the company) can probably pay them more than we’re paying them.

“It’d almost be better for the city, because now, if we run short in one department, we have to run over (to another one) – well, (another company) would have the manpower to do that. If we have a main or something that breaks, they’ve got the manpower to pull that.”

Entities interested in taking over the Public Works Department must submit proposals to the attention of City Clerk Melissa Martin, City of Petal, 119 West 8th Avenue, Petal MS 39465. Proposals must be submitted by 10 a.m. Aug. 1, after which proposals will be publicly opened and read in the city hall board room.

The contract would obligate a company to Public Works Department duties for five years.

“We assume we’ll get anywhere from two to four companies that would give us some numbers, and then you can enter into negotiations,” Ducker said. “We would hope that from a resident’s standpoint … you would like to be able to stretch and get more stuff done for the amount of money we spend on our public works.

“I think there’s a benefit from a private company not being able to not only pay more for the employees, but they can also bring more resources to bear as well, as far as equipment goes.”

Currently, the City of Petal Public Works Department handles issues including, but not limited to, water distribution management and maintenance, wastewater management and maintenance, and stormwater maintenance. However, the RFP that was approved at the recent board meeting did not include measures such as waster distribution management, wastewater management, and stormwater maintenance.

Ward 5 Alderman Drew Brickson, who was an engineer with the U.S. military, made a motion to add those items to the RFP, but the board voted not to include them.

“I’m disappointed my changes weren’t approved because I believe the city and my ward deserved a better RFP, since this document basically sets the entire contract process of possible privatization of our public works,” Brickson said. “My vetted and approved – by the city lawyer, city clerk and city engineer – recommended changes kept in line with my focus on progress, accountability and transparency for the city and my ward by offering and capitalizing on my experience and background in state/federal matter dealing with professional services, engineering and public works.

“As we navigate through this possible privatization course of action for the city, I want to stay engaged with the process to shape policy and budget aspects, especially if we select a company and begin final negotiations towards a contract. The end (goal) is to have the best possible services that address the needs of our city with our available funding. I believe that is an end (goal) desired by the entire city leadership team, not just in Public Works, but across all city-provided services.”

Ducker said he is hesitant to speak for the board, but he thinks Brickson’s recommended changes were submitted a little too late for aldermen to review and consider. However, the mayor said because the RFP is non-binding, it allows a company to discuss with the city its strengths.

“You’re trying to say, ‘here’s my problem; we need somebody to run public works, so what’s your ideas on doing it?’ Alderman Brickson and (Ward 1) Alderman (Gerald) Steele wanted to be a little more specific in it,” Ducker said. “I think those concerns can be addressed when you actually get into the contract.

“The RFP is basically to see who we have a comfort level with, and it allows us to evaluate potential companies’ and if they fit with what we need. Even now, there’s a hundred things that could prevent this from happening.”