Just in time for summer, the City of Hattiesburg and the Forrest County Board of Supervisors have, for the second year in a row, opened the recently-built splash pad at Dewitt Sullivan Park in the Palmers Crossing community.

The splash pad, which is free and open to the public, opened May 2. Hours for the water feature are from 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“We saw a tremendous response last year during the summer months, and we’re excited to see it open for a second year,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “It adds another element to a park that has become one of our most-used parks in south Hattiesburg.

“It’s a great example of collaboration with (Forrest) County, because that’s their park; they maintain it, but it’s inside the city. So by pooling resources, we’ve been able to add both a pavilion and now a splash pad. We look forward to kind of envisioning what else could be added to Dewitt Sullivan Park as we move forward.”

County and city officials broke ground on the splash pad in January 2021. It offers a 3D feature that pays tribute to the former Hi-Hat Club on Old Airport Road, as well as several paintings that incorporate musical notes and a railroad line.

“This is a historic day for myself and Palmers Crossing,” Forrest County District 4 Supervisor Rod Woullard said at the groundbreaking. “In 2006, about 75 residents of Palmers Crossing came together in the county boardroom, and at that time we laid out a plan for this park (that is owned by Forrest County). I think it is a tribute not only to this city, but a tribute to God and to perseverance, because everything that you want does not come overnight, especially in government.

“So after all these years, this complete plan is coming to a head. As long as we work together, do not divide ourselves, stay together in our visions, and support one another’s visions, we can do anything in this city and this county. I thank God this day for bringing this vision to fruition.”

The project costed approximately $225,000, which came from the 1 percent sales tax increase at Hattiesburg hotels, motels and restaurants that was approved by voters in April 2019.

“One of the reasons I ran for office back in 2017 was because I felt as though progress was at a standstill here in Ward 5,” said Nicholas Brown, who represents that ward on Hattiesburg City Council. “From many conversations with citizens in the Palmers Crossing community, they felt they were being underserved.

“With this groundbreaking today, we see progress. This also shows teamwork with the citizens, the county and the City of Hattiesburg. Without your vote on the 1 percent sales tax, this may have been delayed or not possible.”

In addition to the splash pad, projects completed with the help of the tax include a walking trail extension at Duncan Lake, lighting improvements at the Tatum Tennis Court Complex, a batting cage at Vernon Dahmer Park and the replacement of the gymnasium floor at Thames Elementary School.

“I don’t think there’s any way you could have seen the investments we’ve made in parks around the city without the 1 percent tax,” Barker said. “We’re excited to have that for another four years, and we look forward to continuing improvements at parks around Hattiesburg.”

In addition, the community pools located at community centers throughout the city – such as at C.E. Roy Community Center, the Ben McNair Community Center and Vernon Dahmer Park – are expected to open in June. Hours of operation and additional details regarding the pools will be released at a later date.

“Those have been long-standing amenities at those (locations),” Barker said.