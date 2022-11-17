On Monday, November 21, 2022, the Hattiesburg Civil Service Commission voted unanimously to approve Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart’s provisional appointment of Battalion Chief Chris Carr as assistant fire chief for the Hattiesburg Fire Department.

Carr has more than 25 years of fire service, with the last four serving as a Battalion Chief and Director of Training at the Hattiesburg Police & Fire Academy. He takes over for former assistant chief Danny Wade, who recently was hired as chief of the Moss Point Fire Department.

Achievements during his time at the academy include streamlining the curriculum for recruit classes, leading an average of two recruit classes (sometimes three) per year and strengthening the relationship with the Mississippi State Fire Academy. It also includes boosting the number of new certifications achieved by personnel (record number of 125 in 2019 and 95 in 2021) through in-house training opportunities and working to create a revenue stream for training external corporate and industrial groups.

“I am humbled and appreciative of the opportunity to move into a larger leadership capacity for our department,” said Carr. “Over the past four years, I’ve worked hard with our training staff to not only streamline training processes but to engage with all of our firefighters as they move forward with their own professional development goals. The future of our department is bright, and I am excited about this next step.”

Carr came to Hattiesburg Fire Department in 2018 from the Mississippi State Fire Academy as a senior instructor. His career also includes serving as fire chief for the City of Poplarville and as a firefighter for the City of Poplarville (moving up in rank to Captain), Diamondhead and Bay St. Louis.

Carr holds more than 75 certifications specific to fire service, training and leadership. He is proficient in coaching and training firefighters through professional advancement opportunities, leading company operations, working through the budget process and managing personnel.

“Chris Carr will serve our department well in this role,” said Stewart. “He’s a time-tested leader in our department and works to build healthy relationships with all firefighters and administrative staff. I look forward to working with him in this capacity as we strive to be a premier fire department in the Gulf South.”