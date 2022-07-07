For his more than 11 years as president of Hattiesburg City Council – which was stretched out during two different stints – Ward 3 Councilman Carter Carroll was awarded with a ceremonial plaque of appreciation during a recent council meeting.

The honor was presented to Carroll by Council President Jeffrey George, who recently was elected as president when Carroll stepped down from that position.

“It was very nice,” Carroll said. “I was shocked, but pleased.

“It was my fellow councilmen and the clerks (who) gave me an award for being council president for so long.”

Carroll, who is own his seventh term on council, is a retired account executive for Ability Network. He is a graduate of Hattiesburg High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.

A lifetime member of the Southern Miss Alumni Association, he is involved in numerous civic and social organizations.

He first was elected as president in January 2002, a position he held until January 2007. In August 2016, he took over for then-president Kim Bradley after Bradley stepped down.

During his time on council, Carroll was instrumental in helping the city recover from Hurricane Katrina, as well as the tornadoes in 2013 and 2017. He has also focused on efforts to protect and preserve neighborhoods and encouraging development, including the Regions Bank Mortgage Center at The District at Midtown.

“There are several things (that I’m proud of),” Carroll said. “Just the fact that I was able to lead the council – being president is just leading the actual meeting itself.

“I (didn’t) have any powers greater than the other members; I’m still 1/20th of the vote. But it’s an honor being elected to lead the council.”

Carroll stepped down from the presidency earlier this month, and the next day, George was elected president and Ward 4 Councilman Dave Ware was elected vice president.

“Jeffrey was already vice president, and I thought we had so many young people on the council now, that it was maybe time for fresh ideas and fresh thinking,” Carroll said after stepping down. I think Jeffrey is going to be outstanding, and also (Ward 5 Councilman) Nick Brown is a young fellow, and Dave Ware.

“So we have some excellent choices that are younger-thinking.”

Carroll said he plans to run again as Ward 3 Councilman in the next election, which will take place in 2025.

“The council just wanted to recognize Carter for his long-standing service as president,” George said. “He served two different terms … and when he decided to step down, I was fortunate enough to be elected as president.

“We found it necessary to recognize him and honor him with that plaque for his service.”