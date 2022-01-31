Right at four months ago, officials from the City of Hattiesburg filed a request for arbitration for full replacement of the Timberton Softball Complex on William Carey Parkway, which was heavily damaged in the January 2017 tornado that tore through the eastern and southern parts of the city.

On Jan. 20, that replacement request was denied by the United States Civilian Board of Contract Appeals, although that three-judge panel did grand additional funds to aid in repair. The request for arbitration was made last October, after city officials received notice in August that an appeal sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency over insufficient funding obligations for Timberton – which has sat in the same state for four years since being dismantled by the tornado – was denied.

“I’m obviously disappointed that the full replacement cost wasn’t granted to the city,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “While we are pleased that there are some additional repair dollars allocated, it’s going to be a challenge put Timberton Park in the condition we believe it needs to be.

“However, we’re still committed to that, and we look forward to getting another project worksheet from FEMA and hopefully pushing some sort of repair scope to the finish line.”

About three months after the softball complex was destroyed by the tornado, the FEMA Cost Estimation Format calculated damages totaling $565,572 to the park, based on a site visit by city and FEMA staff. That calculation was not based on an engineer’s report, as required by FEMA for large-category projects.

In June 2020, city officials appealed that original damage estimate to FEMA, presenting an engineer estimate of approximately $2.455 million. Four months later, the large press box at Timberton, which sustained minor damage during the tornado, was destroyed by fire, for which the City of Hattiesburg was paid $147,287.

In early April 2019, FEMA issued a revised Cost Estimating Format of an additional $1.888 million, for a total of $2.456 million obligated for repairs at the complex. In August 2020, Congressman Steven Palazzo announced the obligation of $14 million for Timberton.

In September 2019, city officials received an obligation letter of $2.456 million for the complex. However, it was determined that approximately $957,683.00 was omitted from cost revisions related to project management and construction trade requirements such as permits, safety & security, bonds, insurance and architect/engineering costs.

The omissions related to the most recent obligation were submitted to FEMA for correction that same month.

In February 2020, city officials received a letter from FEMA stating that $1.717 million of the $2.456 that was obligated for repair of the part was de-obligated after FEMA reinspection. Two months later, the city filed an appeal to that obligation letter.

In December 2020 and January 2021, the city received word that the appeal process was still under review; the city was informed in August 2021 that FEMA had denied the city’s appeal.

Year over year, city officials have incrementally added more to its policy funding. As of Fiscal Year 2022, the policy coverage is at $2 million.

This arbitration decision is the final step in FEMA’s appeal process, which is pursuant to the provisions of the Disaster Recovery Reform Act Section 1219.

The amount of additional funds granted by the United States Civilian Board of Contract Appeals is as of yet unknown.

“We won’t really know until we get the project worksheet,” Barker said. “We don’t believe it will be overly substantial; however, any additional dollar helps.”

In August 2021, the board ruled in favor of the city – and against FEMA – for funding on the rebuild of Fire Station No. 2, which also was heavily damaged in the tornado.

After arbitration regarding the fire station, FEMA was ordered to amend its project worksheet to rebuild the station as a 5,900-square-foot facility that meets current-day requirements for Fire Station Construction Codes and Standards. The station, which was located on Arledge Street, is expected to be built a couple of blocks down the road at the former Big Yank location.