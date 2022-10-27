JACKSON — Mississippi state parks are bringing back camp hosts, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.⁠⁠

How does it work? Sign up to assist park managers with certain job duties, and have your stay in a park RV pad comped. ⁠⁠

Job duties you could help with include but are not limited to:⁠

• Cleaning campsites and fire rings after guests have checked out⁠.

• Lawn mowing and weed eating.⁠

• Projects like planting flower beds, removing debris and limbs, and painting.⁠

• Minor repair work when available.

Sign up to become a camp host by contacting the manager of the park you are interested in. They will provide you with the application and send it for approval.