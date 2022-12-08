Petal School District educator Salina McMichael has been awarded a classroom grant from the Mississippi Professional Educators, a statewide professional association founded in 1979 with approximately 13,500 teachers, administrators, and non-certified staff from kindergarten to graduate school level.

McMichael, a seventh and eighth grade librarian at Petal Middle School, has been a member of MPE since 2017. She plans to use her grant funding for a project entitled “Game On,” which utilizes board games to enhance critical thinking, problem solving and communication skills.

“Our library was awarded $703.58, which will be used to provide hands-on educational gaming," McMichael said. "My hope is to give students brain breaks from electronic devices and to re-introduce social interaction to build relationships and improve motivation through friendly competition and learning,”

“Our educators go above and beyond, and we appreciate the grants received from MPE to give them the extra support needed to provide a more enriching experience for our students,” said Matt Dillon, PSD superintendent of schools.

MPE awards up to $40,000 in classroom grants to MPE members who wish to enhance instructional offerings or educational experiences for their students. For more information on MPE’s classroom grant program and other benefits, please visit www.mpe.org.