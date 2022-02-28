Officials from the Petal School District are working to finish Phase One of the project that will transform the former McDonald’s building on East Central Avenue into a space for after-school and summer extracurricular activities, with plans to finish that phase some time this year.

As part of the first phase, the roof of the building – which has sat vacant since McDonal’ds moved to its current Evelyn Gandy Parkway location a few years ago – has been renovated and a new HVAC system has been installed. Renovation of the building’s interior is underway now, which will be followed by exterior painting and signage.

“The building will allow unique enrichment opportunities for students – some during school and some after hours,” said Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District. “From a community perspective, the update to the building’s exterior will be more aesthetically pleasing.”

After the building – which was donated by former owner David McKellar – is renovated, school district officials will equip the facility with furnishings and technology as needed for use.

McKellar had previously offered to donate the building to the City of Petal, but that proposal was denied by the Petal Board of Aldermen in November 2019, when board members – along with former Mayor Hal Marx – suggested the city would have no use for the building.

“I know it’s got some issues, perhaps, where it needs to be renovated or repaired,” Marx said at a board meeting. “I’d just hate for the city to have to take on the expense when we don’t have any use for it.

“I’d rather see it stay a commercial property, and eventually have a business in it that generates tax revenue.”

About a month after the city turned down the offer, officials from the Petal School District stepped in to take ownership of the building. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down initial work on the building, but the school district was able to get back on track soon afterwards.

“The bones of the building are really good,” Dillon said in a previous story. “We had our crew inspect it, and one of the first things we’re going to do is clean up the exterior and make it look more presentable.

“We’re very grateful to have this opportunity to have more space, as we’re a district that needs more room to expand with different offerings and opportunities. To have a property adjacent to our (central) office, it makes a lot of sense for our district.”