The Petal High School Show Choir is gearing up to show off the culmination of all their work during the current school year, with the upcoming Showchoir Spring Show.

The event, which will be held at 6 p.m. April 30 at the Petal Performing Arts Center adjacent to the high school on Mississippi 42, will feature the all-girl Innovations and the girl-and-boy Soundsations. The show will highlight the group’s competition numbers, such as the Dinner Theater performance, as well as new numbers with solo acts in between.

“It’s a kind of end-of-the-year celebration of all of the hard work and everything that the students have put in for the year,” said Shanna Luckett, director of choirs at the high school. “It’s a debut, because I know people don’t always get to come out and see our shows.

“So this is one final time to see the Class of 2022 do their thing.”

The show will include the Soundsations and Innovations performing a couple of new routines, along with the aforementioned solo numbers. The groups will perform a joint ballad together that will showcase both of their competition shows.

The Innovations will perform their rendition of the movie “Miss Congeniality,” with songs including “Man For All Seasons,” “I’m A Star” and “One In A Million.” The Soundsations will do their interpretation of the movie “Pleasantville,” including the songs “Perfect World,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Trespassing,” “Spectrum” and “Find My Way.”

Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the door prior to the event.

“I’m hoping to get a full house,” Luckett said. “We usually have pretty close to a full house.

“Excitedly, the baseball team is also playing a playoff game at the same time, so some of our crowd might be over there. But we’re excited for the baseball team to be making it to the second round of the playoffs.”