Henry Seaborn Brock (85), of the Eatonville community, passed away on July 1, 2022. Burial is in Forrest Memorial Gardens, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Shelly Ovett Broome (92), of Sumrall, passed away on July 4, 2022. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Sumrall Chapel with burial to follow in Williamson Cemetery.

William W. Brown Jr. (84), of Petal, passed away on July 4, 2022. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday July 7 at Jones and Son Chapel in Richton with burial to follow in Eastside Cemetery.

Donnie Howell (80), of Petal, passed away on July 1, 2022. Burial is in Forrest Memorial Gardens, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Charles McMahon (87), of Hattiesburg, passed away on July 5, 2022 at his home.

Mr. McMahon was a carpenter and retired from Mac's Construction as Construction Superintendent. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Grove.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ance and Bell McMahon; four brothers, Ance McMahon, Jr., Richard McMahon, Winnie McMahon, and Winston McMahon; two sisters, Thelma Lott and Theresa Warren.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Doris McMahon of Hattiesburg, MS; two daughters, Crystal Busha (Jerry) and Karen Lott (Doug) both of Hattiesburg, MS; one sister, Lottie Vance (Jeff); one brother, James McMahon, Sr. (Louise) of Hattiesburg, MS; four grandchildren, Ethan and Amber Busha and Haley Ladner and Trey Lott and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 8 at Calvary Baptist Church, followed by service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Ladner-Muckelrath Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Gloria Jean (Hartman) Miller (66), of Lumberton, passed away on July 1, 2022. Trinity Funeral Services handled arrangements.

Deborah “Debbie” Ann Rainey (64) passed away on June 28, 2022. Burial is in Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, and Jones and Son Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Michael Robertson (63) passed away on June 30, 2022. Moore Funeral Service handed arrangements.

Charles Andaurs Sanders (43) passed away on July 1, 2022. Visitation will be held from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at Forrest Funeral Home with service to follow. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery.

Earlene L. Shirley (70) passed away on July 2, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

James Benjamin Stewart, Jr. (84), of Hattiesburg, passed away on July 2, 2022. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Highland Cemetery.

Candace Renee Yawn Thrasher (54), of Purvis, passed away on July 3, 2022. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with burial to follow in Chambliss Cemetery. Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Joseph Anthony Ward (61), of Hattiesburg, passed away on July 1, 2022. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Highland Cemetery.

Susan Kay Williams (67), of Hattiesburg, passed away on July 1, 2022. Hulett-Winstead Funeral home handled arrangements.

Audrey Morrow Wood (78) passed away on July 3, 2022. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7 at Caney Baptist Church with burial to follow at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.