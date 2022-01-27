Funeral homes may submit obituaries to obits@hubcityspokes.com. Death notices are printed free of charge; obituaries with photos and detailed information will incur a charge. For assistance, call (601) 268-2331.

Tricia Aiken (60), of Purvis, passed away on January 16, 2022. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on February 12 at Moore Funeral Home in Purvis with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Freddie “Fred” Warren Ainsworth (73), of Brooklyn, passed away on January 17, 2022. Burial is in Carnes Landmark Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, and Pinehaven Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Matthew Scott “Scotty” Anderson (40), of Brooklyn, passed away on January 21, 2022. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 27 at Central Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. and burial to follow in Anderson Cemetery. Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

William Thomas Aultman (41), of Petal, passed away on January 19, 2022. Moore Funeral Services are handling arrangements.

Gary Martin Bailey (64), of Hattiesburg, passed away on January 20, 2022. Burial is in Dixie United Methodist Church Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Reece Lamar Broome (74), of Sumrall, passed away on January 22, 2022. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 27 at Rock Hill Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. and burial to follow in Military Cemetery. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sandra “Sandy” Buckley (78), of the Dixie Community, passed away on January 24, 2022. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 28 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. and burial to follow in Dixie Community Cemetery.

Van E. Craft (69), of Hattiesburg, passed away on January 18, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Iris Ann Atwood Cowan, of Lumberton, passed away on January 23, 2022. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements for a private service.

John N. Davis (59), of Hattiesburg, passed away on January 23, 2022. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on February 12 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Darrell Fay (56), of Hattiesburg, passed away on January 18, 2022. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 29 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. and burial to follow in Highland Cemetery.

Gordon Euel Fowler (80), of Purvis, passed away on January 23, 2022. Burial is in Coaltown Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Services handled arrangements.

Scott Campbell Godard (64), of Sumrall, passed away on January 21, 2022. Pinehaven Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Jacqueline H. Green (94), of Hattiesburg, passed away on January 23, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 27 at Rawls Springs Cemetery.

Irene Hernandez Guajardo (74), of Lumberton, passed away on January 19, 2022. Burial is in Our Lady of Perpetual Catholic Church, and Moore Funeral Services handled arrangements.

Earl “Bujack” Hossley Jr. (70), of Hattiesburg, passed away on January 21, 2022. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 27 at Forrest Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. and burial to follow in Highland Cemetery.

Mary Nell Jones (87), of Forrest County, passed away on January 18, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Forrest Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Richard “Rick” Charles Lenoir (80), of Purvis, passed away on January 18, 2022. Burial is in Bounds Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Services handled arrangements.

Hilda Lott LiRocchi (83), of Madison, originally from Sumrall, passed away on January 18, 2022. Burial is in Oloh Baptist Church Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Clarence Naylor (62), of Hattiesburg, passed away on January 23, 2022. Services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 29 at Forrest Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Cemetery.

Wayne E. Posey (97), of the Dixie Community, passed away on January 18, 2022. Pinehaven Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Richard M. Rust (74), of Hattiesburg, passed away on January 20, 2022. Jones and Son Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Derrik Joseph Trosclair (30), of Hattiesburg passed away on January 15, 2022. Pinehaven Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Margaret Hart Gilmore Wakeland (91), of Forrest County, passed away on January 22, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Forrest Funeral Home handled arrangements.

L.W. Warden (79), of Lumberton, passed away on January 24, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday, January 28 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Purvis with services the following day, January 29, at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Little Black Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

D.C. Williams Jr. (92), of Hattiesburg, passed away on January 24, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 28 at Reeves Cemetery in Summit, MS.