Conference USA has filed in Forrest County Chancery Court a petition for a protective order against Hattiesburg Publishing – the umbrella of the Pine Belt News, Pine Belt Sports and Signature Magazine – that would prevent the disclosure of records regarding the University of Southern Mississippi’s upcoming departure from the conference to join the Sun Belt Conference.

In particular, the suit names Pine Belt Sports editor Andrew Abadie – along with reporters from other regions, including Zach Harkins, Jackson Howell, Scott Watkins and Ryan Parker – who recently filed official requests for details on a settlement that was reached between the conference and several of its schools who also are leaving the conference. The petition, which was filed on April 27, states that Mississippi’s broad statutory framework protects the privacy interests of private businesses, such as Conference USA, which contract with the state.

“The information contained in the Confidential Settlement Agreement has far-reaching implications for C-USA’s business interests and it must be protected,” the petition states. “If the confidential information contained in the Confidential Settlement Agreement were to be disclosed, it could negatively impact C-USA’s ability to retain its current members through the next academic terms and to recruit and obtain new ones.

“This is the exact type of irreparable competitive harm that exemptions to the disclosure requirements seek to prevent. Furthermore, the Confidential Settlement Agreement was explicitly made subject to stringent confidentiality provisions.”

Abadie was the first reporter to request from Southern Miss a copy of the terms of the settlement between C-USA, Marshall University, Old Dominion University and Southern Miss regarding the schools’ withdrawal from the conference. That request was made on March 30 and was forwarded to the C-USA headquarters in Texas.

The aforementioned reporters followed Abadie’s lead in requesting the information, at which point C-USA filed its petition.

In early February, Southern Miss officials announced the school would terminate its membership in Conference USA effective June 30. Officials said the university will not participate in Conference USA during the 2022-23 academic year.

The university first advised Conference USA in early December 2021 of the university’s plans to terminate its membership in June 2022.

“Since then, the university has clearly and consistently repeated its intentions to the conference,” according to a news release from Southern Miss. “The university has from the outset expressed its desire to work with Conference USA to achieve an amicable separation, including offering to cooperate to ensure that all remaining conference members had complete competitive schedules for those sports in which the University competes.

“Conference USA has so far refused to discuss any such arrangement with the university. The conference’s unwillingness to discuss the concept of separation this year creates confusion and doubt for all concerned.

“The remaining members of Conference USA deserve certainty about their schedules as they plan for competition next year. For their sake, the University makes public its intent.

Conference USA members Marshall University and Old Dominion University then released statements saying those universities will leave the conference on June 30.

In early March, C-USA filed for arbitration regarding Southern Miss, Old Dominion and Marshall’s attempt to leave the conference early.