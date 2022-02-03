Patrick Lee knew what he was looking for and when he got it, he didn’t hesitate.

Lee blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning that carried William Carey University to a wild 12-9 victory over Lindsey Wilson College in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday at Milton Wheeler Field.

The win earned the Crusaders a split of Saturday’s twinbill, after the Blue Raiders took the opener 5-3, and gave Carey the series win, coming as it did after Friday’s 6-5 win in the 2022 season opener.

“First weekend of the season, I thought we did some good things,” said Carey coach Bobby Halford. “I like the way we came back in every game, had chances to win all three of them.

“I didn’t like some of the execution. Walking too many people, the ball around too much, leaving men on base when all you have to do is put the ball in play.”

Both games were back-and-forth affairs, with the lead changing hands several times over the course of the two games. And both times, the Blue Raiders jumped ahead with runs in the top of the first inning.

In the opener, LWC got to Crusader starter Jorge Ramos for two runs in the top of the first. Freshman Mike Sizemore drew a leadoff walk and sophomore Gabe Board followed with a single.

Ramos looked like he might get out of trouble unscathed, getting back-to-back strikeouts, but sophomore Koby Wall smacked a 1-2 pitch into rightfield to drive both runs. It was the start of a big day for Wall, who finished the day with six runs-batted-in.

Carey immediately got a run back in the bottom of the inning, when sophomore Jake Lycette and senior Wiley Cleland hit consecutive singles with one out.

Blue Raider freshman left-hander Josh Barnett appeared to get a double-play ball, but the relay to first was wide of the mark and Lycette scampered home with a run.

The Crusaders grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third with a pair of runs.

Lee, a junior from Pascagoula, was hit by a pitch to lead off. He stole second and took third when the throw went into centerfield. He scored on a single by sophomore R.J. Stinson.

After Lycette reached on a walk to put runners on second and third, the Blue Raiders very nearly got a triple play to get out of the inning when Cleland hit a sharp ground ball to third, but he managed to beat the relay to first to keep the inning alive.

And that hustle paid off when junior Chris Williams smoked a double off the wall in right-centerfield, as Cleland came all the way from first for the go-ahead run.

“The motto is, just keep playing, never give up,” said Stinson. “You’re never out of a game, no matter if it’s nine innings or seven, just fight to the end.”

Ramos, a senior from Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, settled in and pitched into the sixth, finishing with seven strikeouts, but he ran out of gas after Lee made a diving catch to rob Board of a double to lead off the sixth inning.

Lindsey Wilson seniors Nico Martinez and Lucas Bault followed with singles and Wall drove both runs in with a double down the leftfield line. Two errors on a botched play at first base allowed Wall to come home to make it 5-3.

Sophomore Jake McDaniel came on in the fifth inning and he earned the victory when the Blue Raiders rallied. He allowed just one hit in three innings as the Crusaders went down quietly in the sixth and seventh innings.

“I know these guys are going to battle,” said Halford. “A lot of these guys are back from last year, and we know they’re going to battle

The Blue Raiders started off the nightcap like they were going to run Carey right out of its own stadium.

Sophomore starter Connor Adams was quickly in trouble as Sizemore once again opened the game by drawing a walk. After getting an out on a pop-up, LWC hit four straight singles to plate four runs.

Freshman Chance Stayton drove in one run and Wall followed with a two-run single. He took second on a passed ball, went to third on an errant pickoff attempt and scored on a single by senior Austin Rayno.

Stinson got a run back when he tripled off the wall in leftfield, scoring on a grounder to shortstop off the bat of Lycette.

An error in the third helped the Blue Raiders regain their four-run advantage, but that was just the prelude for the fireworks to come.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Crusaders scored five runs on four hits and two errors, chasing freshman LWC starter Pedro Ramirez in the process.

Senior Colby Cagle got the rally started with a leadoff double just inside the bag at third base. Sophomore Brandon Shapley drew a walk and Lee got his first RBI of the game with a double off the wall in centerfield.

“Coach Halford always tells us to keep fighting,” said Lee. “We’re always going to be underdogs, but he just says keep fighting, go on to the next pitch. It’s never over.”

Two runs scored after the Blue Raiders botched Stinson’s grounder to first base, Sharpley scoring on the ground ball and Lee on a throwing error, allowing Stinson to reach second. Lycette followed with an RBI double, and he scored the go-ahead run on Williams’ single.

But the lead didn’t last long. Junior right-hander A.J. Stinson, making his Carey debut after transferring from Appalachian State, got out of a jam with a strikeout in the fourth, but ran into trouble in the fifth, resulting in three runs for Lindsey Wilson.

Rayno drew a leadoff walk, was sacrificed to second and scored the tying run when freshman Jaden Cockerel singled into rightfield.

The former Hattiesburg High standout got a strikeout for the second out, but two more runs scored on three consecutive singles, two of which never left the infield.

Sizemore singled to put runners at first and third, and the Blue Raiders executed a double steal that allowed a run to score.

Board reached on a ball that caromed off Stinson’s leg, and the third run of the inning came home when Martinez bounced a high grounder that the Crusaders contended was a foul ball off home plate.

A walk loaded the bases, but Stinson’s last pitch of the day was a called third strike on Wall, and that was a big out, because Carey tied it up in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs without a hit.

Sophomore Caleb Laird was hit by a pitch to lead off, then Cagle and Sharpley followed with walks to lead the bases. Lee hit a potential double-play ball to deep shortstop, but the ball was booted, allowing a run to score, and R.J. Stinson drew a bases-loaded walk to tie it up.

Once again, Lindsey Wilson rallied with a run in the top of the sixth. Rayno led off with a single, then two wild pitches by freshman Alik Aliva, and a throwing error on a steal attempt allowed the run to come in.

After a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases again with two outs, Halford called on sophomore right-hander John Snyder. Although Snyder threw 24 pitches in an inning and two-thirds in the first game, Halford didn’t hesitate to go to his closer.

“John Snyder just gets it done for us,” said Halford. “You hate to keep going to the well too often, but you’ve got to when you’ve got a guy like him. He’s been there before, and he knows what he’s doing.

“He’s got that kind of arm, and the way we were going. All these younger guys going out there, and they’ve just got to grow up and be more effective. Staying behind the hitters is tough; you can’t pitch that way.”

Snyder went to a full count on Board but got a called third strike to end the inning. And he was the beneficiary of Carey’s decisive four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth, all of them coming via the longball.

Laird reached on one-out walk off sophomore Kyle Collin, who came on to get the Blue Raiders out of further trouble in the fifth after Carey had loaded the bases. Collin got a strikeout for the second out, but Sharpley drew another walk to bring Lee to the plate.

Lee had had a tough time of it on Friday, striking out three times, but he was the hero on Saturday as he clobbered the second pitch he saw from Collin high over the centerfield wall for a three-run home run.

“I was really just looking to put the ball in play,” said Lee. “I was looking to go opposite field (to rightfield) with two outs, obviously, to get the runner home from second. I just tried to shorten my swing and made that work.

“Actually, when I hit it, I thought, ‘aw, man, the deepest part of the park.’ Then I started looking at the flags and I thought, ‘that might carry, that might carry.’ The weight room helps too.”

Collin’s next pitch also left the yard as Stinson blasted one over the leftfield fence.

“I saw a pitch that I liked and took advantage of it,” said Stinson. “I made a play when I needed to help the team win.”

After that, it was up to Snyder to nail it down and he was up to the task. He gave up a leadoff single to Martinez, but he got a ground ball out and two routine fly balls to send the Blue Raiders back to Kentucky with two defeats in the three-game series.

“I’ve done it before, plenty of times,” said Snyder. “It was mostly fastballs and curveballs, just getting them to hit to the defense. My mindset (in the sixth) was don’t get them get another run. It helped to have a three-run lead in the seventh.”

The Crusaders will be home next week for a three-team round robin featuring Missouri Baptist and Bethel (Tenn.).

Carey will face Missouri Baptist at 4 p.m. Thursday and again at 7 p.m. Friday, and the Crusaders will face Bethel at 3:30 p.m. Friday and again at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“All in all, I like what I saw,” said Halford. “But we’ve got a lot of work to do.”