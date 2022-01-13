For the second game in a row, Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech's contest was decided in the fourth quarter. And for a second straight time, Domonique Davis helped the Lady Eagles come out on top as she hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than 40 seconds left in the game.

Melyia Grayson then knocked down two late free throws to give Southern Miss a 65-60 win in Lady Eagles' conference home opener, as well as the first home game in a month.

Similar to the first game, neither team held more than a two-possession lead, with Southern Miss shooting 50% from the floor and LA Tech shooting 46%. The Lady Eagles managed to take a 4-point lead before the half, with Grayson hitting a jump shot and Davis hitting 3-pointer to end the half at 32-28.

1. Response to La Tech's Big Run

At the start of the second half, Southern Miss (10-5, 2-2) built as much as a 10-point lead, with Grayson scoring seven points in the 10-2 run.

Yet Southern Miss' lead quickly crumbled with the Lady Eagles going on a shooting drought and Louisiana Tech (8-7, 0-4) with a 12-0 run that gave the Lady Techsters a 52-50 lead by the end of the third quarter. The start of the fourth quarter was similar, with Louisiana Tech riding momentum and extending its lead to 58-51, which led to Southern Miss coach Joye-Lee McNelis calling a timeout.

"We had a timeout," McNelis said. "I felt like we were kind of flat. We were just kind of yuck. We called the timeout, and I thought they really relocked in. We went out and were able to get some defensive stops and scored those buckets back to back.

"We were stale offensively. We just could not get things rolling offensively, so our defense took a lot of responsibility to get us stop after stop until we were able to get something going offensively."

Southern Miss' defense answered as it came up with multiple key stops, which resulted in the game tied at 58-58. According to McNelis, a key adjustment was using the full-court press and her team's ability to gain momentum from it.

"I think our defensive changes helped us in that run," McNelis said. "We were pressing zone and pressing to man. We were switching up what we're doing coming out of the press. Our ultimate goal was to try and get a violation and hold them to 18 seconds."

2. Grayson's Second Half

Another crucial part of Southern Miss' success late in the game was Grayson's second-half performance. Grayson scored just two points in each of her last two games, but the Hattiesburg alum's performance scored 12 of her team-high of 16 points in the second half.

For Grayson, a key difference was knowing how to adjust to Louisiana Tech's double teams.

"Realizing they weren't coming on the double team at first (was) how I was getting most of my points," Grayson said. "If they did come with the double, then I would just kick it out for another shot. Then I was just being more reliable on the boards during crunch time."

Grayson also came up with five of her seven rebounds in the fourth quarter, along with five of her points. Yet another reason for Grayson's success was due to putting Rose Warren in the four spot, which McNelis said helped Grayson receive critical one-on-one matchups.

"I think with us playing Rose (Warren) at the four, they had to respect Rose's 3-ball shooting," McNelis said. "We were able to get her the ball, and she was able to go up with some confidence. She's had a real hard time because, in conference play, she has struggled. She is a player that feels like she let you down. It has been a very challenging time for her. She has put in a lot of extra time. She wants to help her teammates out, and she wants to be great. I'm so proud of her performance.

3. Davis' Fourth Quarter Heroics

Unlike the two teams' previous meeting that was just four days ago in Ruston, Louisiana, that saw Davis score 15 points in the fourth quarter, her heroics came with one single shot that she initially missed earlier in the game.

"To me, I think Dom is evolving as that player with a lot of confidence in crunch time," McNelis said. "She believes she can make a play happen. We were running a play versus the zone several possessions earlier when she missed that 3-ball in the left-wing. We normally run that play for Lauren (Gross) and Rose. She says, 'Coach, it's my time. I'm telling you. If you just run it for me, I'll make it.' She missed that and said she wanted another chance. She hit that (next) shot, and that was a huge shot.

For Davis, it wasn't just a chance of redemption but also a moment that she hoped to be in.

"It's just basketball," Davis said. "Those are the kinds of moments we live for as kids. You are outside as a kid counting down five, four, three, two, one, and then if you miss it you go to overtime. Knowing my teammates have my back that allows me to take that shot with confidence."

Southern Miss returns to action on Monday against UTEP at Reed Green Coliseum with tip-off set for 1 p.m.