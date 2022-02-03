﻿PURVIS – Classic playoff basketball made its appearance in the first round of the Region 7-4A district tournament in Purvis on Tuesday night, with the Sumrall girls’ basketball team holding off Forrest County AHS in overtime 67-62.

The Lady Bobcats opened the game with a 10-9 lead in the first quarter. Sumrall struggled to pull away from the Lady Aggies as the Lady Bobcats held just a 27-22 lead at the half after FCAHS’ Alyssa Murry, who scored a game-high of 21 points, hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

“We just couldn’t get a lead,” Sumrall coach Dodie Robertson said. “We’d get a little five-point cushion and just couldn’t stretch it out. We lost what we had in the third quarter, and they went up by four on us, so then we are playing from behind. It was a tough third quarter.”

The game’s pace shifted out of the half, with FCAHS seizing momentum. The Lady Aggies rallied and went on a 9-2 run to take a 34-31 lead. FCAHS found success by attacking inside the paint and drawing fouls to reach the free-throw line. In the second quarter, free throws accounted for the Lady Aggies’ 19 points as they went 9 of 10 from the line. According to FCAHS coach Trista Magee Whitman, that was her team’s main focus heading into the game.

“Last week, we played Sumrall at our place and were down by five at the half,” Whitman said. “They ended up beating us by 17. I looked at the girls this time and said, ‘We are in the exact same situation as last week. You can either show your growth in these next two quarters or we can have the same outcome as last time.’

“As we prepared the last few days for this game, we told them that you have to be strong with the basketball. You have to go up strong and protect it. You can’t shy away from contact. It was great execution on the kids’ parts where we would have turned it over in the past, and we took care of it and were able to score.”

The Lady Aggies held a 41-38 lead by the end of the third quarter. The fourth quarter quickly became a free throw chess match as both teams combined for 29 free throw attempts in the quarter. FCAHS went 10 of 14 while Sumrall (17-10) was 6 of 15 from the free-throw line. Although the Lady Bobcats struggled at the line, they made up for it from beyond the arc, with Sumrall hitting three of their nine 3-pointers in the quarter. Ashlyn Burkhalter, who scored 15 points, hit two of her four 3-pointers in the fourth.

“We hit some big shots,” Dodie Robertson said. “When we were down, they didn’t ever quit. We came back with some huge 3-pointers that put us right back in it.”

Yet free throws sent the game to overtime after FCAHS’ Jadacae Armstrong sank two free throws with eight seconds left in regulation at 57-57. However, the Lady Aggies had a mental lapse after failing to draw fouls and allowing Sumrall to kill time. Whitman attributed to her team’s youth as the Lady Aggies’ roster features just two seniors and two juniors.

“We do have two seniors that play crucial roles, but we are really young outside of that,” Whitman said. “I think that kind of gets us, and even towards the end with in-game situations. We don’t know as quickly when to foul and when not to. I think that got us a little bit. I also think we felt like we had to do something extraordinary to win when we just kept doing what we had been doing the whole time.”

With the number of fouls called, both teams experienced foul trouble. Sumrall was without three of their starters, including Londyn Robertson, who scored 14 points. This left Sumrall with one ball-handler, which was eighth-grader Ella Robertson, after her head took a hard bang against the floor earlier in the second half. For FCAHS, the Aggies went to overtime without senior guard Brooke Blanks, who finished the night with 14 points.

The game fell on Ella Robertson in overtime, with FCAHS sending her to the free-throw line seven times. Ella Robertson missed five of the shots but hit a 3-pointer to extend Sumrall’s lead by two possessions at 65-60.

“I don’t know if it was her being in a huge situation she’s never been in,” Dodie Robertson said. “She is in the eighth grade. Maybe it could be her head hurting or could have been because she was super tired. I called timeout just to let her get her breath because she was handling the ball. She was literally gasping for breath, and I think that hurt her legs on her free shot. She was hitting off the front of the rim.”

Sumrall managed to outscore FCAHS 11-3 in overtime to take the victory. The Lady Bobcats now advance and will take on No. 2 seeded Lawrence County on Thursday at 7 p.m.

“We have to flush this and try to get rested,” Dodie Robertson said. “They are great. They are the only one to beat (No. 1 seeded) Purvis this year. We are going to have our hands full with them. They are a good team.”

The Lady Aggies end the season with a 7-18 mark, but despite the losing record, the Aggies showed major improvement in the second half of Whitman’s first season as coach.

“This game a year ago was a 40-point spread,” Whitman said. “To go into overtime and lose by five with two of our starters foul out, I don’t love moral victories, but we have to acknowledge the improvement that we have made and the enormous strides that we have for our program, school and girls basketball at Forrest County AHS. I’m really excited. I think that’s a great first season to look to build a program and championship team.”