Despite dropping its weekend series, Southern Miss remained in the top 10 in the national rankings.

Southern Miss went 2-2 after picking up a midweek win against Southeastern Louisiana and then losing its weekend series against UAB, which snapped USM’s 15-game win streak.

Southern Miss holds a 34-10 overall record and sits three games ahead in first place in the Conference USA standings as USM posts a 17-4 record in conference play.

D1 Baseball gave Southern Miss the highest ranking and had the smallest drop as USM fell from No. 4 to No. 7. Perfect Game also kept the Golden Eagles in the top 10, moving them from No. 3 to No 8. In Baseball America, Southern Miss fell from No. 6 to No 13, while in Collegiate Baseball’s top 30 poll, USM experienced the biggest drop from No. 8 to No. 16.

According to warrennolan.com, the Golden Eagles now hold an RPI of 13.

Southern Miss will be on the road for its midweek week game as the Golden Eagles face South Alabama (24-18) in Mobile on Tuesday. USM will then host Old Dominion (29-12) for its weekend conference series.