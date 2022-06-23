Southern Miss baseball lost one of its weekend starting pitchers to the transfer portal.

Sophomore right-hander Hurston Waldrep entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, which numerous outlets reported. Pine Belt Sports later confirmed the reports per source.

Waldrep was the Golden Eagles’ Sunday starter and was recently named All-American by D1Baseball.com. Waldrep struck out 140 batters and held a 3.20 ERA this past season.

It has not been announced what school Waldrep plans to transfer to.

During this offseason the Golden Eagles also have also lost second baseman Will McGillis, designated hitter Hurston Waldrep as well as Blake Wehunt, Evan Radford and Matt Cedarburg to the portal.