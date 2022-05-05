Southern Miss fell out of the top 10 rankings national this week after dropping its second straight weekend series.

Southern Miss went 2-2 after picking up a midweek road win against South Alabama, but the losing its home weekend series to Old Dominion.

Southern Miss holds a 36-12 overall record and sits two games ahead in first place in the Conference USA standings as USM posts a 18-6 record in conference play.

D1 Baseball and Perfect Game both ranked the Golden Eagles at No. 14 after being holding the No. 7 and No. 8 spots, respectively. In Baseball America, Southern Miss fell from No. 13 to No 17, while in Collegiate Baseball’s top 30 poll, USM experienced the biggest drop from No. 16 to No. 20.

According to warrennolan.com, the Golden Eagles now hold an RPI of 15.

Southern Miss will host Ole Miss (27-19) on Wednesday and the face UTSA (32-16, 16-8) for its weekend conference series.