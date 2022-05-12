Southern Miss appeared to be back in form after the Golden Eagles hit their way out of their recent slump. That seemed to be evident on Sunday as USM's lineup, which had a recent eight-game stretch of hitting .141, belted six home runs in a 9-5 rubber match win over UTSA.

Leading the way in the win was a three-home run performance from first baseman Christopher Sargent. The entire lineup combined for 12 hits and struck out a season-low of one time. Notably, just three games earlier against Ole Miss, the Golden Eagles struck out a season-high of 15 times.

"I can't say enough last two days our offense and our approach carried over today," Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. "We only struck out one time. We took a lot of nice takes. We didn't swing at pitches out of the zone. We got into advantage counts with our hitters. We certainly made them pay for it. Real proud of our guys the last two days with how they have been able to put up those runs."

Sargent's Day

Sargent had the second three home run day in his career, with his previous coming against Southeast Missouri in last year's Oxford Regional. In the last two days against UTSA, Sargent was 0-for-9. According to Sargent, the critical adjustment he made was the positioning of where his hands were on his bat.

"Friday night, my hands were a little high (on the bat)," Sargent said. "Yesterday, they were a little lower, and today it was kind of medium. I kind of found it today. They were staying away from me all weekend long and throwing me curveballs left and right. I just worked on swinging at good pitches. Today, I felt like I was hitting ones in the zone, and that's the difference between me being good and me being bad."

Southern Miss trailed 2-1 in the first inning as UTSA (33-18, 17-10) hit a 2-run homer while Reece Ewing put USM on the board with an RBI double. Sargent followed Ewing's at-bat with a 2-run home run to left field and gave USM a 3-2 lead.

In the third inning, the Roadrunners took a 5-2 lead after hitting a pair of RBI singles. However, again answered for Southern Miss (38-14, 20-7) as he led off the bottom of the frame with a home run. Slade Wilks followed Sargent with a home run to tie the game at 5-5.

Sargent hit another solo home run in the seventh inning and even almost added a fourth to his day in the seventh inning to extend USM's lead to 8-5. With two outs and two runners on base in the eighth, Sargent hit a ball deep to center field but was caught at the warning track. Fortunately, Carson Paetow homered earlier in the inning to add to the Golden Eagles' lead.

"It was wonderful," Sargent said. "I've been struggling a little bit these past few days. This past month I haven't done the best. The biggest thing is that I have to keep my confidence. I know that I can hit. Earlier on in this series, I was chasing pitches out of the zone. Coming in today, I just needed to have my confidence. Once I hit the first one, I felt my swing coming back."

Sargent finished the day 3-for-5 with four RBIs and now has 18 home runs on the season.

Ewing's Return

Southern Miss' lineup had missed Reece Ewing in its recent ugly stretch, and the left fielder certainly made his presence felt. Ewing drew seven walks on the weekend, but his bat fully returned on Sunday.

"It feels really good to be back," said Ewing, who missed eight games due to a broken hand. "I didn't know when I would get back, but it feels good.

"There's nothing you can really do (with my injury). There's no rehabbing. I guess you can drink a lot of milk and hope it gets better. Last week before I came back, I tried to do something to get my eyes ready for when I do come back. I was just hitting on the tee with my top hand and some front toss."

Ewing found out on Thursday that he could start swinging his bat again. After a session of batting practice, he felt normal despite missing nine games.

"I went and saw the doctor on Thursday I was told that I can start swinging and see what it felt like," Ewing said. "I hit batting practice on Thursday, and it looked like things didn't change, so I was begging Coach Berry to let me play Friday."

With the game tied at 5-5, Ewing hit a 2-run home run in the fourth inning to give USM the lead. Ewing finished the day 2-for-4 with three RBIs while drawing another walk.

"I was ready for an inside fastball, and that's what he gave me," Ewing said. "It felt really good. It was kind of a sigh of relief."

Ramsey Goes Down

By the eighth inning, UTSA was by no means out of the game as the Roadrunners came up with a pair of back-to-back singles against relief pitcher Garrett Ramsey. However, one of the singles hit Ramsey's foot and forced him to leave the game due to the injury.

After having some help, the right-handed pitcher was able to walk off the field with his own strength.

"They will X-ray him, but I think he will be okay," Berry said. "It'll probably be a good bruise."

Impressively, Landon Harper got out of the jam by ringing up two strikeouts and forcing a flyout to end the late threat.

That was a big momentum swing," Berry said. "They could have easily dropped a couple of runs there and made it a one-run ball game."

Southern Miss is now one win away from securing a share of the Conference USA regular-season title, while two wins will guarantee an outright regular-season championship. That's also assuming if Louisiana Tech were to not lose any games against Charlotte next weekend.

The Golden Eagles will close out their regular season on the road against Middle Tennessee, with Thursday's first pitch set for 6 p.m.