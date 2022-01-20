﻿PURVIS – The Purvis boys picked their first region win of the season as the Tornados defeated Columbia 47-43 on Tuesday night.

“That was exciting,” Purvis coach Matthew Lofton said. “We have a great group of kids, and we have been working really hard. We have played some really tough district opponents, and we played them close. But we haven’t been able to get over the hump, and tonight, we were able to do that.”

Purvis avenged its earlier 68-34 loss to the Wildcats as the Tornados kept their composure down the stretch in the back-and-forth game.

Purvis jumped out to a 14-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. Early foul trouble by both teams led to the second quarter being decided by an ugly display of free-throw shooting by both teams, with the Tornados going 0 of 6 while Columbia was 4 of 9 from the line. By the end of the game, Purvis was 11 of 23, with the Wildcats finishing the game 8 of 22.

“We are in the right places,” Lofton said. “We are doing the right things. We are sharing the ball. We are playing hard, but we are not taking advantage of some of the opportunities that they are giving us. Now, Columbia could probably say the same thing. I think both teams had a great game plan.

“Both teams were in foul trouble the whole game. As far as foul trouble, we are playing to win. Our guys know that. I trust our guys to be able to play with four fouls. We finished the fourth quarter with Mason Beverly and Jacoby Robinson with four (fouls). They both had four in the third.”

After trailing 22-19 at the half, Columbia took the lead by the end of the third quarter. The Wildcats forced a fast-paced offense while using the foul court press to get ahead.

“That’s Columbia’s style,” Lofton said. “They have amazing athletes over there. They want to use their athletes in space. They run a couple of different things defensively. They come out in a 2-2-1 press. They half-court trap. They extend their zone, and so we were trying to go inside, outside. We were trying to right to the left and keep them off balance. They were trying to use their speed and trap.

“We are a little bit more ball control. It was two contrasting styles.”

Despite the foul trouble and inconsistent offense, Purvis (9-13, 1-6) found success from beyond the arc, with the Tornados hitting three of their six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. The most important 3-pointer came from Jacoby Robinson, who gave Purvis a 44-41 lead in final minute of the game. Tytus Bridges then knocked down two free throws, which ultimately sealed the Tornados’ win. Robinson posted a game-high of 14 points while Mason Beverly scored eight points for Purvis.

“For us to finish the job, I think that shows maturity and what this program is about,” Lofton said. “I think most importantly, it shows what our program’s future is going to be about.”

Lofton now hopes that his team can carry the momentum in the final stretch of the season.

“We have a lot more basketball to play,” Lofton said. “We want to take this and ride that momentum into Friday night and into next week and to the district tournament.”