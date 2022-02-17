PURVIS – So far, the Purvis girls are living up to their lofty expectations in the Class 4A playoffs.

For the second straight game, the Lady Tornadoes were challenged, and once again they met the call, pulling away in overtime to defeat Quitman 67-60 Friday night in a second-round clash at the Purvis gym.

Purvis (28-2) advanced to the 4A quarterfinals for the second time in three seasons and will travel to play Pass Christian next Friday to earn a trip to Jackson for the Final Four. Quitman finished its season 23-9.

“I thought this was a very good game for us,” Purvis coach Michael Thornton said. “Quitman is a very talented team, with a lot of people who can score.

“That’s the most points we’ve given up all year, but it was very balanced. On the other hand, we also had a very balanced attack, the most balance we’ve had offensively in a while.”

The Lady Tornadoes got their game off to an electric start, as senior Andee Robertson swished a 3-point shot for a quick 5-0 lead that quickly grew to nine points.

Sophomore Systren Elenus got a putback layup and 3-ball from the right side, alongside a steal and a fast-break basket from senior Elise Jackson.

“I know we played really well in the first half,” Robertson said. “Me and Systren Elenus, we haven’t been shooting well lately. A lot of pressure has been on Elise lately, and we felt like we needed to step up and give her a break.”

Purvis completed about as perfect a first quarter as possible, converting 10 of 12 shots from the field – including 3 of 4 from behind the arc – yet found itself only leading 23-17.

The Lady Panthers found the range midway through the period, especially senior Dacia Bostic, who hit three treys to keep her team in the game.

“We play a lot of box-and-one, diamond-and-one, but tonight we got out on (Bostic), because she’s the main one who shoots 3s for them,” Thornton said. “Then we went to a 2-1-2 high, and I thought that worked pretty well.”

The Lady Tornadoes didn’t shoot the lights out in the second quarter the way they did in the first, but maintained their momentum, and opened up a 10-point lead and finished the period with a 38-30 advantage.

But in between, Quitman cut the margin to two with an 8-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer by senior Qu’myiah Jackson, but Robertson stepped up with a 3-point shot to fuels Purvis’ late surge.

“I’ve been struggling from the field since about the last week of region play,” Robertson said. “I haven’t been shooting well. People have scouted me, and they’ve been playing me hard.

“I felt like tonight was the first team in several weeks that kind of played off of me a little bit, until I started making shots.”

Quitman was the aggressor coming out of the locker room for the second half, and the Lady Panthers quickly used an 11-3 run to pull even at 41-41.

But Jackson responded for Purvis with a pullup jump shot from 14-feet off the break, then got another steal and fast-break layup, and finally converted an eight-foot jumper to put the Lady Tornadoes up 48-43 after three quarters.

“They were giving me hard trouble trying to drive,” Jackson said. “I really wasn’t making my free throws, but my teammates stepped up for me and we got it done.”

Jackson didn’t have quite the night she had in the first-round win over Bay High Tuesday, when she scored 34 points, but she still finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and eight steals.

“They had obviously scouted us very well,” said Thornton. “But, by concentrating so much effort on (Jackson) early, some other people were able to get their shots off, and to make shots early to gain confidence offensively.”

As was the case to start the third quarter, Quitman’s first possession of the fourth quarter resulted in a 3-point shot by sophomore Audrianna Harris, and the Lady Panthers were in business.

Bostic hit a fast-break layup and two foul shots that put Quitman ahead for the first time, with 2:22 to play.

Robertson came back to hit one of two foul shots to retie the game 54-54, but a defensive steal netted no points when Elenus missed the front end of a bonus opportunity and Bostic put Quitman back in front with 58 seconds left on a short jumper.

Purvis got the benefit of the possession arrow after tie-up on a missed shot, and Jackson stuck the inbounds pass in the basket to even it up again, with 43 seconds to play.

Both teams had chances to win in the final seconds of regulation. Quitman threw the ball away with 22.1 seconds to go, but Jackson missed a midrange jumper with 11.4 seconds to play, and the Lady Panthers’ final shot was wide of the mark.

“This was a very hard-fought game, but I thought in overtime we outplayed them,” Thornton said.

Indeed, the overtime belonged to Purvis, as the Lady Tornadoes were able to get to the foul line, and while they struggled at the line at some points, they made the last five free throws in the final 21 seconds over the extra period.

Robertson finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Glover also had 11 boards to go with her 10 points. Bostic had 23 points to lead Quitman and Harris added 15.

“I had to be ready to take the shot,” Robertson said. “That’s what I told the team. I said, ‘we’re not going to lose because we’re not ready to take the shot.’ You don’t want to put it on anyone else, I had to be ready.”

Purvis will have to win on the road if it is to realize its dream of playing in the Mississippi Coliseum for only the second time in school history. Pass Christian (26-6) defeated North Pike 49-39 Friday night to advance.

“Pass is a very good, very well-coached team,” Thornton said. “It will be a very difficult task, but our girls have won two hard-fought playoff games, and we’ve played very well in those games, but our opponents have played well too.

“I’m proud of them for making the Elite Eight; we’ve just got to go down and take one on the road. We’ve got to find a way to win on the road.”