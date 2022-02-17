PURVIS – Purvis stayed unbeaten after the Tornados took advantage of an error-filled performance by Oak Grove to come out with a 5-3 win on Monday at Tony Farlow Field.

Oak Grove soundly beat the Tornados in the preseason jamboree, but Purvis has responded and is now off to a 3-0 start to the season, which has surprised Purvis coach Tony Farlow.

“Every time we play Oak Grove here, it’s always a good ball game,” Farlow said. “They drilled us in the jamboree. I’m glad to see the kids come back and respond, fight, hit and pitch well. I think this has got to be a confidence builder for our team.”

The Warriors (2-1) struggled on the mound as they threw several inexperienced arms. Oak Grove’s staff combined to walk eight batters and hit another while the defense also committed three errors. At the same time, Oak Grove struggled to produce runs, with the Warriors leaving 14 runners on base.

“I thought Purvis played really well,” Oak Grove coach Chris McCardle said. “I thought they played with a lot of energy and had their best guys going on the mound. We are still a little bit of a working progress. We are actually a good hitting team but didn’t show it today. We actually saw some good things from the guys that we pitched today. We threw a lot of guys who haven’t pitched. We are still trying to figure out the depth from our bullpen. I thought some of them did a good job. It was just one of those games where they just beat us.”

Despite the loss, Oak Grove got on the board first as Purvis also had problems on the mound early in the game. Purvis’ starting pitcher Jacob Parker faced a bases-loaded situation after an error and a pair of walks loaded the bases with two outs. Foster Mitchell, who went 3-for-4, capitalized and came up with an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom half of the frame, Purvis also loaded the bases with a pair of walks and an error by Oak Grove. Purvis took a 2-1 lead after a run was walked in, and then Ethan Walker drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.

In the third inning, on more errors by Oak Grove. Damon Putnam leads off the inning by reaching base on an error by the Warriors’ shortstop. A single by Jacob Parker set up Putnam scoring from third base from a bad throw on a pickoff. Hunter Jackson then added another run with an RBI single.

Putnam picked up another run for Purvis in the fifth inning with an RBI single and extended the lead to 5-1.

Oak Grove left runners on base in every innings and had bases loaded in the second, third and seventh inning.

“We had bases loaded in eight out of the last 11 innings we have played, and we haven’t done anything with it,” McCardle said. For some reason or another, our pitch selection is not good. We are not putting it in play.

“Inexperience as far as offensively is not an excuse. We have all older guys in the lineup. They know what’s expected. They just did not execute. We still have a really good team. We’ll bounce back. We’ll learn from it. That’s why you play these games before you get to district.”

However, Oak Grove’s inefficiency on offense was due to Purvis relief pitchers Walker Flatt and Ethan Williamson. Flatt, who struck out four batters, kept Oak Grove scoreless for 3.1 innings despite giving up four hits and walking three batters.

“Walker got going, and I really didn’t want to take him out,” Farlow said. “He kind of had the eye of the tiger there for a while. I think he lost a little velocity on his fastball, and it seemed like the bottom was falling out of it. It looked like Oak Grove was trying to overcompensate a little bit.”

Williamson came in relief for Flatt and closed the game. The sophomore fell into a jam in the top of the seventh inning.

“Ethan Williamson came in and pitched really well for us,” Farlow said. “This is the first game he has played in. He has been hurt. We were hoping to see that out of him. A lot of fastballs (were called), but his curveball was pretty good.”

After having an 0-2 count against Oak Grove’s leadoff batter, Williamson hit him. The Warriors loaded the bases after Oak Grove came up with a single while an infield error by Purvis put another runner on base. Williamson managed to come up with a strikeout on the first out, but Drew Cell narrowed the lead with a two-run RBI double to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Williamson clamped down and recorded another strikeout before the Tornados intentionally walked Mitchell, who was the lead run. But the gamble paid off as Williamson induced a ground ball to put the game away.

“I told the guys that this ought to tell us that we can play with anybody if we can put everything together,” Farlow said.