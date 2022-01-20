Purvis’ Elise Jackson will be staying local as the center fielder will be continuing her softball career at Jones College.

According to Jackson, she chose Jones to stay close to home and because Jones felt like a family.

“It’s the closest to home,” Jackson said. “I didn’t really want to go far. I wanted to be close so (my family) could come and watch games and watch me play and support me.

“They are like a family. That’s what I wanted. I wanted to be part of a family. I’m really excited. I’ve been wanting to play for a while at Jones.”

In her junior season, Jackson batted .500, stole 23 bases and scored 24 times.

“She’s the best female athlete that I have ever coached,” Purvis coach David Entrekin said. “She has such natural instincts. Her hand-eye coordination is really off the chart. She’s probably the best base runner that I have not only coached but have seen. She can hit, play defense and has arm strength. I look for her to be very successful at Jones.

Jones finished last season with a 47-9 record after making as runners-up in the NJCAA DII National championship game.

“Elise is one of the best athletes that we have had. I was proud that she went to Jones,” Entrekin said. “Jones is one of the best junior colleges in the country. I’m excited for her.”