﻿Earlier this week, Southern Miss landed another major commitment from Pearl River CC slugger Tate Parker.

According to Parker, part of the decision was the fact that he got to stay close to home.

“It really wasn’t a hard decision at all, being that I’m living right now with my wife and my kid and Southern Miss having the season they did and being 35-40 minutes away.,” Parker said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better than staying close to home and having your family be able to watch you go into a program of that caliber. It’s really something that doesn’t get put on you every single day.

Parker, who was named an NJCAA First Team All-American, was critical in leading PRCC to its first-ever national championship this past season. The outfielder batted .450 drove in 65 runs and hit 19 home runs and stole 18 bases. Parker’s .450 average is the highest single-season batting average in program history.

Parker will reunite with several other former PRCC teammates, which include Landon Harper, Reece Ewing and the recently committed Graham Crawford, who transferred from Alabama last week.

“Graham is coming from Alabama,” Parker said. “Reece Ewing was in the heart of the lineup all last year. Landon Harper held down the closing spot most of the year. Just seeing those guys come out of Pearl River and seeing them succeed like that, talking to them about how much they love the program, I just can’t wait to get back on the field with them.

“They had nothing but good things to say about the program. The fact that Southern Miss was close to home was one of the main reasons (in my decision), but the coaching staff and the reputation that they have, well, you couldn’t ask for anywhere else to go in the country.”

Parker says that he is excited to join the Southern Miss program, especially after hosting a Super Regional for the first time in program history.

“You get the opportunity to play for a program that has the caliber to get to the Super Regional,” Parker said. “And knowing that you are being added to it and have a chance to go to the World Series next year if that doesn’t fire you up as a ball player and competitor, then I don’t know what does.”