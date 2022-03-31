﻿Oak Grove’s Cade Ortego has an unorthodox way of mentally approaching the game of soccer.

The junior shares an equal passion for music as he does for soccer. Ortego, who plays the guitar, piano and drums, believes his love for performing also helps him rise to the occasion on the soccer field as he did for Oak Grove so many times this season.

“Just learning any new skill will help you out with another skill,” Ortego said. “I definitely love the adrenaline rush, whether it comes from music or soccer. I love that high-pressure moment, and some people can’t stand it. That’s kind of why I love playing the position that I do because, with both music and soccer, it can sometimes lead to big failure moments too, but that’s just part of it.”

Click on Title To Read Document

Ortego led the Warriors with 19 goals and five assists. His effort was vital in helping Oak Grove win a region championship and reach the South State finals, which is what earned him the honor of Pine Belt Sports Boys Soccer Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

“I do a lot of extracurriculars, and I spend the most time doing soccer and music,” Ortego said. “I find that when I keep a good balance between the two, that’s usually when I’m the most successful. I love performing in front of people, and I’ve done that since I was a little kid, whether it was a play, music, or dancing. I think that has helped me because when I’m one-on-one with a goalkeeper, I’m able to let my nerves down sometimes.”

Oak Grove coach Jesse Lang firmly believes that Ortego’s love for music is partly why he is successful and keeps him levelheaded.

“He’s a very talented musician,” Lang said. “I think that’s a release for him to get out there and play. We are trying to find a place on the next level where he can pursue his interest in music. I think there are a couple of schools up in Nashville that have good music programs and that also play soccer.”

Yet Lang also believes that one of Ortego’s strengths is his soccer I.Q., which compliments his ability to read the field.

“He’s good with either foot,” Lang said. “He’s comfortable left or right, but I think the thing that makes him special is that he is a smart player. He knows when somebody is on his back, what side they are on, and where he can turn. He moves so well without the ball that he puts himself in a good position to receive the ball. He’s a smart player. There are probably strikers out there with more talent or that have a better shot, but we didn’t see any that were as smart as he was or moved as well has he did. He’s got great speed and is a fast kid. He’s not the fastest on the team, but what makes him seem so fast is that he is smart. He reads the field and knows where to be.”

Like Lang’s belief, Ortego uses music in a different way to prepare his mental state for music. While most players try to listen to music to get their adrenaline pumping and be focused before a game, Ortego tries to keep himself calm and even listens to classical music.

“This year, my friends think this is stupid, but I’ll listen to a lot of classical music,” Ortego said. “I don’t even listen to classical music all that much, but I was trying to figure out what was something that would truly put me at ease before I get put in a high-stress situation. I’d listen to the greatest piano classical music.

“A lot of times, we’ll have people (on the team) play rap music or rock music before they go into a soccer game to get focused. One thing that I found out in my sophomore year is that I do better in soccer when I’m relaxed. A lot of people try to get really focused, and you hear about the best athletes that they listen to so many hours of music before they play. I found that if I’m able to relax and breathe and take myself away from the big moment a little bit, those are my best games. It took me a long time to figure that out. Sometimes I’ll play relaxing music before I take the field, and it helps me calm my nerves. I’m naturally hard on myself. I think if I get real worked up with some of my favorite rap songs, then it would do the opposite because I’ll put too much pressure on myself.”

Despite playing pressure-free, Lang knew Ortego would need to step up for the team’s offense.

“I think he realized this year that it was his time,” Lang said. “If there was going to be a go-to guy he was going to be the one. He led us in scoring goals, and he was second in assists, so he was also good at dishing the ball out and finding open people. The kid works at it.”

There is some pressure Ortego has put on himself heading into his senior year since his team fell short in South State. With the bulk of his team returning, he believes that the Warriors are a favorite to reach the state championship.

“I think we all, as a team, knew that we had a lot of potential and had a really talented team,” Ortego said. “We all had high hopes going into the season. I think we were aware that we could go all the way.

“We definitely could have gone all the way this year, and I’m sure we can go all the way next year. We still have all the pieces. Our team this year was primarily juniors. We lost a lot of depth on our team for sure, but I think all of us know the capability that our team has, so it’s super high expectations for next year.”