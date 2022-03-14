It wasn’t the most memorable game for Oak Grove. There was no special performance on the mound and no spectacular moment but the Warriors came out with a 5-2 win over Meridian. It was simply a game of who played cleaner baseball.

The Warriors were fresh off a 13-0 road win a day earlier in Meridian, with both teams playing a quick turnaround with a 4 o’clock game at Harry Breland Field on Friday.

However, in Oak Grove coach Chris McCardle’s opinion, the quick turnaround is what made the game memorable for him because the close win showcased his team’s grit and development in maturity.

“That actually to me was one of the more memorable wins because I knew we were going to be sluggish,” McCardle said. “We got it done. We played a really good game last night and played really well in all phases of the game. We got home late, around midnight or after. We get up today and move the game up to 4 o’clock. We came out there and played hard. We did play tired, and we looked tired. We found a way to win.”

Meridian’s starting pitcher Chris Matthews pitched a complete game and made few mistakes, with most of the runs he gave up due to mental mistakes made by his defense.

However, the only inning Matthews the only trouble he fell into by his own doing was in the bottom of the third after he gave up a pair of singles and hit a batter to load the bases for Oak Grove.

Jack Sikes and Drew Sell drove in runs on back-to-back fielder’s choice plays. Ethan Easterling added another run with an RBI single to give the Warriors a 3-0 lead.

In seven innings, Sullivan allowed four earned runs off six hits, walked six batters and struck out one batter.

“We strung together one good inning,” McCardle said. “The guy had our number. (Sullivan) was mixing stuff up well.

“He was throwing a lot of changeups and curveballs. His fastball was sneaky fast. The biggest thing was that he located really well. He’s a college signee. He spotted up on us really well. We just found a way to win. I’m proud of them for this win because it was tough.”

Oak Grove’s starting pitcher Maddox Miller cruised through his first three innings and had a no-hitter going until the fourth. Miller loaded the bases after giving up two singles and a walk. The freshman struck out a batter, which was followed by Sikes, the third baseman, throwing a runner out at home. Yet, Miller surrendered a run after he walked in a run before the inning ended to make the game 3-1.

In four innings, Miller struck out three batters, allowed one run off two hits and walked two batters.

“(Miller) did well,” McCardle said. “He’s in the ninth grade and still learning some things. I thought he got tired in the fourth. We get two outs with the bases loaded, and he walks a guy in. That’s just being in the ninth grade, but he’s a battler. He’s a tough sucker, and he is going to win a lot of games for us here at Oak Grove. He did a really good job.”

Sell added some cushion for Oak Grove in the fifth inning after he drove in another runoff a fielder’s choice play. Meridian (5-7, 0-2) managed to answer the Warriors in the sixth after relief pitcher Brodie Wedgeworth fell into trouble. Wedgeworth walked a batter and then gave up an RBI double to narrow the lead to 4-2.

Fortunately, Oak Grove got the run back in the bottom half of the frame as Meridian’s catcher missed third base after trying to catch Sawyer Speights stealing. The throw went into the outfield and allowed Speight to score and build the Warriors a 5-2 lead.

Oak Grove’s final arm of the night, Landon James, had Meridian tie the game in the top of the seventh. Meridian managed to put runners on second and third base with one out, but James clamped down, struck a batter out, and induced a ground out to end the game.

“Landon had the stuff to come in there and do it,” McCardle said. “He was a little erratic, but that’s just his second time out. He reset like we talked about it. He adjusted on the mound. He started to change his delivery a little bit, and he threw strikes. We made some good plays.

“We made some good pitches. It was a good stressful situation for us and something that we can lean on as we go forward in this district.”

The Warriors now improve to 8-3 and start region play with a 2-0 mark. Oak Grove will return to action next Thursday against PCS.

“We are getting close,” McCardle said. “We are starting to get roles where people know their roles. We are getting close to getting this thing going. Every game we play in our district is going to just be like that one. We know that’s what baseball is supposed to be. I feel good about where we are.”