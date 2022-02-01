In one of the biggest games Reed Green Coliseum has seen in recent memory, with first place for Conference USA West on the line, Southern Miss, unfortunately, turned in one of its worst performances of the season as UAB defeated the Lady Eagles 68-61.

Southern Miss had both its worst shooting and rebound performances of the season. It also didn't help that leading-scorer Domonique Davis was held to just five points on the night.

"You still have every opportunity to win," Southern Miss coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. "We are a good basketball team, but we are not a great basketball team. We have to take games like this as teachable moments. (We have to) take ownership and not let it happen again. That includes me."

UAB jumped ahead 12-4 in the first quarter, which illustrated Southern Miss struggling on both the boards and with its own shooting.

After holding an 18-11 lead in the first quarter, Southern Miss cut the deficit to four points at 25-21. Yet back-to-back buckets by UAB helped the Lady Blazers keep their cushion and hold a 30-23 lead at the half. The momentum continued to stay with UAB, with the Lady Blazers extending their lead to as much as 14 points in the second half.

With four minutes left in the game, Southern Miss did manage to find life and narrowed the game to six points, but late free throws helped UAB put the game away.

"It makes it more frustrating (to lose by seven) because you just see how close you can be," McNelis said. "You see what happens in the final four minutes of that game and our execution, our ball movement, how we played off the ball and we came off the screen hard. It is very frustrating."

DAVIS KEPT IN CHECK

Davis' five points came in the final minute and a half of the game. Davis hit a 3-pointer to narrow the margin to 60-54. Her second bucket came from a layup with 42 seconds left.

"I don't think UAB did anything to Dom Davis," McNelis said. "I don't think Dom Davis properly prepared, and I think tonight was just not a very good night for her. She's got to understand that people are going to defend her. She has got to play on a mission of you can't stop me rather than just giving in to it."

The five-point night ends Davis' 13-game streak of scoring in double digits. Davis' final stat line included five rebounds and four assists.

"That's teachable moments for a sophomore, and that's she is because of her limited playing time at LSU," McNelis said. "She has taken ownership with that. But when you struggle the day before in practice, then it's not going to happen."

SHOOTING WOES

Southern Miss posted a 35.5 shooting percentage, which is the lowest this season.

"I don't think anyone stepped up to fulfill a scoring role that we depend on," McNelis said. "It's not all on Domonique Davis. There is no way. That's why it's a team sport."

Despite Davis struggling, McNelis felt that her team failed to step up overall. McNelis did give credit to Brikayla Gray and Kelsey Jones, who scored 14 points for filling in for Melyia Grayson, who played just 11 minutes after suffering an eye injury in her last game UTSA. Gray was the only other player to score in double digits for the Lady Eagles as she put up 12 points and came down with seven rebounds.

"I think the most positive thing was how we played the final four minutes of the game; the overall energy, the execution was very good and we were able to make some buckets," McNelis said. "I do think if there is something positive other than that, there were a lot of teachable moments in that situation."

OUTREBOUNDED

Entering Thursday night's game, Southern Miss was ranked second in Conference USA in rebounding and ranked in the top 40 in the country as the Lady Eagles average 40.8 per game.

The Lady Blazers narrowly won the offensive rebound battle at 10-9, but McNelis felt that was the most critical stat of the night.

"They got some key offensive rebounds," McNelis said. "They didn't get a bunch, but they got key ones. That I thought they were game changers. For us to not board offensively, there is no excuse. None at all.

"They outrebounded us. You aren't going to win many ball games when it's 42-28 on the glass."

In only the eighth time this season, the Lady Eagles lost the rebound battle at 42-28, which is the most any team has outrebounded the Lady Eagles this season. The previous largest margin was 11, which was against Marshall.

One of the biggest headaches for Southern Miss was UAB's Maria Roters, who posted a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds. Including Roters, four different UAB players scored in double-digits.

STANDINGS

Southern Miss (15-8, 7-5) now drops to second place in the C-USA West, with UAB (13-8, 6-4) taking first place.

"We went from last week to the team that was hunting to people that are hunting us," McNelis said. "It's a totally different mindset.

"It was very deflating. It was very disappointing that you go from where you are, and now we have four out of six games on the road."

Southern Miss returns to action on the road against UTSA against on Feb. 17 with tipoff at 7 p.m.