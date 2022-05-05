Old Dominion's offense undermined a career-strikeout performance by Tanner Hall while, at the same time, untimely hitting led to a frustrating night for Southern Miss' lineup, which culminated in a 4-1 Friday night loss to the Monarchs.

The Golden Eagles' left nine runners on base while hitting into two double plays. On the opposite side, Old Dominion showcased its firepower as the Monarchs added two more home runs to their season total of 97, which is the second-highest mark in the NCAA.

"We didn't play a complete game like you have to do against a good opponent," Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. "Five of the nine innings, we left a runner on second base. I guess the disappointing thing is that in two of those five innings, we got the lead hitter to second base. So we had somebody at second with nobody out, and we still weren't able to score. It was frustrating as far as that goes."

In the second inning, Old Dominion got on the board with a no-doubt solo home run to centerfield. Southern Miss managed to tie the game up at 1-1 in the third after Christopher Sargent came up with a two-out RBI single.

Southern Miss left runners on base in seven innings, with the most pivotal occurring in the eighth inning. After drawing a pair of walks, Will McGillis struck out, followed by Danny Lynch hitting into a double play.

"We've hit into double plays all year," Berry said. "We are not fast. We don't steal bases. It's just part of who we are. We have been able to outrun those a lot. We have got a lot of wins that even come with the double plays. It's part of who we are right now in our DNA."

However, the Monarchs maintained control of the game due to ODU's freshman starting pitcher Blake Morgan. Morgan kept USM off balance with his offspeed pitches as he threw seven complete innings and struck out six batters, walked one and allowed one run off seven hits.

"I thought he pitched really well. he really mixed it up," Berry said. "He had deception, obviously, but we did hit some balls hard right at people. When he had to turn up to get us out, then he was certainly able to do that. He got a couple of double plays there that he induced. As a freshman, I thought he pitched well."

Old Dominion then retook the lead with an RBI single in the fifth inning. The Monarchs then tacked on two more runs with a solo home run in the eighth, and an RBI double in the ninth to build a 4-1 lead.

Hall struck out 14 batters in eight innings as he allowed three runs off eight hits in eight innings.

"He just leaves a couple of pitches up," Berry said. "We saw the stats coming in out of their hitters. They are strong. Their power numbers were there. Two of their guys got pitches up that were mistakes, and they didn't miss them. Hats off to them with that."

Saturday's first pitch is set for 2 p.m.