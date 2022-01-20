﻿The Southern Miss women’s basketball team now sits half a game away from first place in the Conference USA West division.

The Lady Eagles proved to be legitimate contenders after earning a 55-49 win against UTEP, tied to finish first in the C-USA preseason standings.

There are multiple reasons for Southern Miss’ recent success. One of the main reasons that the Lady Eagles have been successful is their success at home, as they post a 7-1 record.

“What we have talked a lot about is defending our house and how important it is that we defend our home court,” said Southern Miss coach Joye Lee-McNelis after Monday’s win. “Yes, we had a hiccup against Arkansas Pine-Bluff, but this is our house, and we have to defend our home court. The second thing we have talked about is winning the western division.

“That’s our ultimate thought process in being able to do that. I feel like if you can do that and win the western division, then you are going to be in the top four in the league. You have to win the conference tournament in order to get into the NCAA tournament. To give yourself an opportunity to do that, you have to finish in those top four to be able to make that happen.”

Domonique Davis

The LSU transfer is putting together a conference player of the year caliber season. At the very least, Davis has been extra star power the program has needed in the past few seasons. Time and time again, she has been pivotal down the stretch. For example, in USM’s first game against Louisiana Tech, Davis scored 15 points in the fourth quarter. Three days later, she hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute of USM’s home game against LA Tech.

“She is no doubt the x-factor for us of really being able to make game-changing decisions,” McNelis said.

This year she has averaged 15 points per game, which is ranked eighth in C-USA. In addition, she is ranked first in total assists at 69, ranked second in assists per game at 4.60 and third in assist to turnover ratio (69-44).

Dominance in the Paint

Another large reason for Southern Miss’ success this year has been their dominance inside the paint on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

The Lady Eagles have outscored all but one team inside the paint this season, which was against Alabama as USM was outscored 44-30 in the paint that game.

This season, Southern Miss has outscored teams 585 to 394 inside the paint, which comes out to the Lady Eagles averaging 36.5 points and holding teams to 24.5. So far this year, USM is 10-3 when they score 30 or more points inside the paint. The two other losses came against Richmond (40-40) and the other against Western Kentucky (56-46), when the Lady Eagles were without four of their players due to COVID protocols.

Southern Miss’ dominance within the paint is a reflection of the Lady Eagles’ league-leading field goal percentage at 43%. Southern Miss is the fourth-best field goal percentage team on the defensive side as the Lady Eagles have held teams to 37%.

Crashing the Boards

Naturally, being an efficient team scoring inside the paint would mean that same team is likely good at rebounding, and that’s the case for Southern Miss.

The Lady Eagles are one of three teams that are ranked in the top five of C-USA in rebounding offense (41.8 average) and rebounding defense (35.44 average). That gives the Lady Eagles the second-best rebounding margin in the league, behind only UAB, who is currently ahead of USM in the C-USA standings.

This is largely due to the tandem of Melyia Grayson and Kelsey Jones. Grayson has averaged 7.4 rebounds per game this season. That ranks the Hattiesburg High alum fourth in C-USA for the highest average of offensive rebounds at 3.29 per game, which is complemented by her 11.8 points per game.

Jones, who delivered a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds against UTEP on Monday, has struggled with foul trouble this season but averages 7.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

“Maybe the sleeping giant is awake,” McNelis said. “To have a double-double, I think that is huge for her confidence and huge for this team because we need it from her so desperately.”

According to McNelis, Jones is the critical piece in elevating her team.

“Melyia Grayson and Kelsey Jones can play together,” McNelis said. “We have kept them separate from each other because of foul trouble. (Jones) has been in foul trouble. She has sat more time on the bench than on the floor. If you look at her actual minutes played, she is probably the most efficient player we have. She just does not get many minutes because of foul trouble.

“If Kelsey keeps going, then I think we become a much better team.”

Tough Test

Southern Miss will have to host Middle Tennessee, which is both the reigning C-USA East Division champs and C-USA tournament champions on Saturday.

The Blue Raiders (12-4, 4-2) currently sit in fourth place in the competitive C-USA East division, which features three 12-win teams.

Middle Tennessee is the best 3-point shooting team in C-USA as the Blue Raiders include three of the top four 3-point shooters. As a team, the Blue Raiders have knocked down 154 3-pointers. Leading MTSU is Dor Saar, who is 43 of 139 from beyond the arc.

“We have to be able to contest and limit the number of 3-balls they take because if you take enough, then something is going to go in,” McNelis said. “They are going to shoot the 3-ball. They run five out. They run four out, but they are always going to shoot the 3-ball. They have a player from that transferred in. As Domonique Davis is a gamechanger for us, she is a gamechanger for them. That kid makes things happen and creates opportunities for other people to be able to make shots.”

Southern Miss’ tip-off against MTSU is set for 2 p.m.