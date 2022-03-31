BRANDON — Behind the pitching of Walker Hooks and timely hitting Brandon shutout Oak Grove 9-0 at Mark Vinson Field on Friday night to claim the Region 5-6A crown along with first round bye in the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs.

“Walker pitched really well and finished the game throwing just 70 pitches and we played really good defense tonight,” Brandon coach Daniel Best said. “We did good job of getting runs when we needed tonight.”

The Bulldogs (16-5, 6-0 Region 5-6A) scored two runs in the bottom of the second on a RBI double by Braden Smith and a throwing to take an early 2-0 lead.

Brandon extended the lead to 4-0 in the third on a solo homer to right center by Mo Little and RBI double by Jacob Keys.

In the fifth inning the Bulldogs extended their lead to 6-0 on a Jonah Katsaboulas two-run homer to left center.

“The two home runs were big and capitalize with runners in scoring position early in the game,” Best said. “We got everyone in the district one more time and I told our guys don’t be satisfied.”

Brandon added the final three runs in the sixth on a RBI single by Little, a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch.

Hooks (2-0), a Ole Miss commit, tossed a complete scattering five hits, no walks and struck out five.

“Came out there prepared, attacking with my fast ball and just try to throw strikes,” Hooks said. “Off speed was there and offensively we did what we had to do to get the win.”

Micah Daniell (1-1) took the loss for Oak Grove. Foster Mitchell had two hits for the Warriors (13-6, 3-3).

“We hung in there the best we can. Brandon is really good and we’re learning how to pitch to team like that,” Oak Grove coach Chris McCardle said. “We made some bad plays defensively, had chances to score runs and didn’t and they did.”

Oak Grove and Petal play next Friday night to determine the No. 2 and No. 3 seed out of Region 5-6A.