Petal coach Brandon Jennings said he had no disappointment in his team after Brandon defeated his Panthers 66-60 for the Region 6-6A district championship on Friday night.

Nor should that be questioned because the highly anticipated showdown between two of 6A’s best was a back-and-forth battle from beginning to end in front of a sold-out crowd.

“That’s two-state championship-caliber teams,” Jennings said. “Everyone one of them contributed tonight and gave everything had.

“Being a senior-led team, I believe that the kids are going to use this for motivation. We have the best fan base tonight and in the state of Mississippi. I think our kids are going to come in Sunday and ready to get to work and get after it.”

The first half saw three ties and seven lead changes, with the bulk coming in the second quarter. Petal took an 11-6 lead in the first quarter, but Brandon narrowed it to 11-10.

In the second quarter, five out of the first six scores resulted in a lead change. With the game tied at 22-22, Christian Park’s helped the Panthers pull away as he scored eight points in a 10-3 run that allowed Petal to take a 32-25 lead at the half.

Brandon shifted momentum to its favor at the start of the third quarter as the Bulldogs went on a 12-2 run to take a 42-38 lead. Petal responded with Zay Fortenberry scoring five straight points to give Petal a 43-42 lead. Just before the end of the quarter, Fortenberry knocked two free throws to narrow Brandon’s lead 48-46. However, Brandon’s Ashton Kelly came off the bench and knocked down four of his five 3-pointers in the quarter, with the last one falling down as the quarter ended to give the Bulldogs a 51-46 lead.

In the second half, I thought that kid who came off the bench shot it well,” Jennings said. “The 1-2-2 (defense) gave us some problems, and we didn’t execute well out of that. We tried to make (Kelly) put the basketball on the ground. He’s a set shooter. We tried to make him put the basketball on the ground, but it was just his night. He shot the ball very well.”

From there, Brandon rode the momentum in the fourth quarter and held as much as a 10-point lead at 57-47. The Panthers managed to cut the lead to 60-58 with a minute to go, but Brandon pulled away by knocking down six free throws to seal the 66-60 win over Petal.

Parks led Petal with 22 points and recorded five blocks, Fortenberry scored 17 points and Jamar Jenkins scored 12 points. For Brandon, Kelly led his team with 15 points, Terrdl Dixon scored 14 points and Ismail Rash’d scored 10 points.

“I thought overall my boys played extremely well,” Jennings said. “The third quarter has been our downfall all year. For some reason, we like to battle back and forth. We didn’t lose. We just ran out of time in that game.”

Petal will open the 6A playoffs by hosting Warren Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“Everybody is zero and zero,” Jennings said. “It’s a brand new season. Seniors have one game at a time. You can’t overlook anybody. Everybody is a top 6A program. With this group, when they play together, I’ll put them against anybody.”