In 25 years of softball, now-retired Petal coach Wendy Hogue could tell you there are a lot of valuable lessons that she has learned while playing and coaching the game.

But the biggest is, “Be where your feet are. The memories will last forever, so you want to be sure to soak them in.”

It’s a combination of living in the moment and having faith in your beliefs.

That’s precisely how Hogue approached her final season of coaching, as she felt the pressure to end her career with a state championship. In the end, she helped guide Petal to the program’s first-ever state title, and garnered a list of achievements. The Panthers won Region 5-6A, which was easily the most competitive district in the South, and then dethroned the defending state champions in Hattiesburg while winning 26 games in the process, all of which culminated into Hogue being named the 2022 Pine Belt Sports Softball Coach of the Year.

It never truly dawned on Hogue that this past year would be her final season until midway through the fall. The initial reason for Hogue to coach at Petal was so she could be with her family and watch her daughter, Kinley, play.

“I remember having a conversation with an upper admin (in Petal’s school district) and he was asking about Kinley,” Hogue said. “He asked if they played ball in the fall, and I said ‘no, they play in the spring.’ He said ‘how are you going to watch her?’ And I said ‘I’m not real sure how that’s going to happen.’ It just kind of clicked in his head and mine as well. That was the first time I had said it out loud.”

But the desire to win a state championship, make history at the program she built and end her career the best way possible led to Hogue putting the pressure on herself.

“You get butterflies, but when you don’t have those is when you know it’s time to get out,” she said. “I still had those butterflies and I still had those nerves. As far as the pressure to get it done, I couldn’t put the pressure on me and then constantly tell the girls to not feel pressured. If we were going to have a motto and if we were going to live it, if I didn’t do it, then how could I expect them to do the same?

“It’s cliché but we trusted the process and made sure not to sell ourselves short every day.”

Hogue said she learned that lesson in 2014 when she was coaching at William Carey and reached the NAIA national championship game.

“I remember trying to treat that game like any other game,” Hogue said. “I remembered I made a promise to myself that I would never not allow the girls to realize the moment they are in. This year I was reminded of that.

“I hadn’t been doing that because I didn’t want to put pressure on them and the pressure to perform. The thing I realized this year is that if you don’t tell them, then how are they going to know? If you don’t provide the vision, then how are they going to get there? If the leader can’t provide and can’t trust it, then there is no way it’s going to be realized. It took me 25 years to realize that if I didn’t believe it and didn’t expect it then it wasn’t going to happen.”

As the season went on the success piled up for her Panthers. Hogue lived up to her motto each day and tried to lead with no regrets.

“I didn’t want there to be any regrets, whether we won a state championship or not,” Hogue said. “I wanted to do everything we could to not have any regrets. When you do that and lay your head down at night and get up the next day on a mission, it just takes the pressure off of you.

“There were a lot of lasts, but there are a lot of lasting things as well. The game of softball is what has built me. To know it was the last year and for things to go so well, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”