﻿After losing last year’s state championship, Marshall Phillips took most of the summer to recover like the rest of his team.

“It took a while (to recover),” Phillips said. “There’s no other feeling than losing, but then again, there is no other feeling than winning. But that feeling ate everyone alive throughout the summer.

“The way I flushed it, I would just go to the facility and hit and remember the feeling of losing. It was just about getting better. We all hung our second-place medals in our lockers throughout the locker room for our motivation all summer.”

Click on Title To Read Document

Sumrall coach Andy Davis knew that Phillips was going to be an integral part of his team’s season. Phillips, who was the team’s leading hitter last year, would take the mound despite pitching only six innings last year. However, that was due to how deep the Bobcats’ pitching was last year, but regardless the spotlight would shift even more to Phillips.

“I think playing with high expectations is more fun,” Phillips said. “But some guys might take it a different way of being more serious and having to do the right thing every time. I think having fun and playing without pressure is the best way to go at it.

“I’ve always been a competitor. I’ve never wanted to lose in anything that I have done. Whenever the pressure is on, that is almost fuel to the fire to me.”

Phillips delivered on the mound and on the batter’s box. On the mound, he recorded a 1.66 earned run average, struck out 65 batters and walked 29 and posted a 7-0 record in 38 innings pitched. At the plate, he batted .425, drove in 44 runs and belted 21 doubles and five home runs while also stealing 16 bases. Phillips’ effort earned him the honor of being named the Pine Belt Sports Baseball Player of the Year for the 2022 season.

“That’s what big-time players do,” Davis said. “They step up in big-time situations. He thrives on that. He works hard at practice and works hard on his craft. He wants to get better. He’s a kid that brings energy and passion to everything that he does. I can easily say that he brings that to the field, but he brings that when he gets out of his truck in the parking lot. He brings that energy.

“He’s fun to be around. He’s a magnet for the boys. He’s a leader. They respect him, and the coaches respect him. Other teams respect him. He’s what you want in a primetime player.”

With eyes being on Phillips, the senior knew that he had to display leadership.

“He handles failure well, but with us losing last year, I think the pressure was on him just because everybody knows he was one of our better players,” Davis said. “Everybody is looking at him. He’s in the spotlight every single game. It’s not easy when the spotlight is on you. It’s on Marshall at practice every time he’s on the field. He knows it, and if he doesn’t, I’ve told him a thousand times.

“Marshall put up stats and is a great player, but no kid likes to fail. He would get down on himself some when he wouldn’t throw strikes and things like that. He would go to the outfield and throw on flat ground bullpens on his own without me telling him just working on his command and his control.”

Yet the perception of the pressure from the high expectations that Phillips had for himself as well as from the Sumrall community changed just two weeks before the season after the sudden death of a classmate and senior Camden Dedeaux, who was teammate Cade Dedeaux’s sister.

“Whenever you lose a classmate, a family member, or friend, it’s a lot of pain to go through,” Phillips said. “Then you have a lot to go through at school. We knew losing last year hurt, but that’s a temporary pain. But when you lose a family member or classmate, that’s always there.

“It made everyone realize not to take anything for granted and to work as hard as you can every single day. You are never guaranteed the next day.”

For Davis, Phillip’s mindset is what helps make him a great player on and off the field.

“Anytime he fails, he’s picking somebody else,” Davis said. That’s the most impressive thing to me. We live in a time where if a kid fails, he’ll pout on the bench, or he’ll sull up. Marshall doesn’t do it. He’ll go back to the field and cheer on his pitcher and go right at it.

“He’s what every Sumrall boy wants to be.”