Southern Miss' 7-3 win over North Alabama on Saturday featured several highs and lows.

The Golden Eagle lineup again put-up double-digits with the pitching staff combining to allow six hits and one earned but was slightly overshadowed by four errors committed in the fourth inning.

"I was really proud of our guys to come out and win the second game of the series," Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. "I'm proud of the way the guys are playing. Outside of one inning, we are doing really good things. Defensively, I know people see the four errors and say they are not very good. Then they'll see the six errors in two games. The things that we are doing with getting ourselves in position, backing up, communicating are things that I look at that could lead to a lot more errors if we're not there. We just had a breakdown that inning."

Early Offensive Production

The top of the order was again the primary source of the offense's production, with five of the top six hitters combining to post five of their 10 hits and drove in four of the Golden Eagles' runs.

"Offensively, it seems like five of the top six hitters are the ones that are doing all of the damage," Berry said. "Today, they had seven of the 10 hits. We need to get the rest of the guys going to get that thing balanced a little bit more."

Christopher Sargent put USM on the board in the first inning as he delivered a two-out RBI single to take a 1-0 lead.

Then in the second, the Golden Eagles tacked on three more runs after Gabe Montenegro hit a two-run RBI single. Dustin Dickerson followed and drove in Montenegro with an RBI single to extend the lead 4-0.

The bottom of the lineup delivered a pair of runs with Wilks driving in a run on a fielder's choice and then Rodrigo Montenegro hit an RBI single, which was the first hit of his career at Southern Miss.

Sargent finished the game going 2-for-4 with one RBI, while Reece Ewing notably finished 2-for-3 and scored a run.

"I think the guy that (North Alabama) brought in relief had a little something, spin rate or whatever that was getting us out up top," Berry said. "We didn't make the adjustments we needed to do to try and run his pitch count up. Sometimes you have to tip your hat to that guy, and certainly, moving forward, we have to learn from that and hopefully be better for that. We seemed to come out there swinging it pretty good there in the early innings. If you have a good pitching staff, I guess you can get away with it for so long, but then it'll catch up with you. We need to do damage in six, seven and eight innings."

The Ugly Fourth

The Golden Eagles' 6-0 lead was cut short as Southern Miss committed four errors in the fourth inning.

A throwing error by Dickerson allowed North Alabama to put a runner on first with one out.

UNA's Luke Harper then capitalized with an RBI double, but right fielder Slade Wilks allowed an unearned run to score as he tried to barehand the ball that simply got away from him. On the next at-bat, a ball was hit straight to starting pitcher Hunter Riggins, who misfired a throw to first and allowed another run to score.

The Golden Eagles committed one more after Sargent bobbled a ball at first; however, that error proved not to be costly.

Riggins Shines in Debut

Riggins had an efficient outing to open his career at Southern Miss despite the ugly fourth inning.

"It felt good," Riggins said. "It's a long time coming. I've been here all fall and working hard."

Riggins gave up a single against the first batter he faced, which he blamed on struggling to find efficiency with his fastball in the beginning of hitters' at-bats.

"That's terrible," Riggins said. "It was a bad pitch. I couldn't get those first-pitch fastballs down. I gave up some hits doing that. That's a good team and they'll hit them.

"Everything felt alright it was just hard to get that fastball early. You have to dominate with the first pitch of the game. I got that one down. It was lackadaisical there getting first pitches there for strikes. The first couple pitches of the game, you always have some nerves going on, but I settled in."

Riggins settled down after he gave up his three hits in the four innings, as he retired the UNA lineup in order in the fifth and sixth innings. In six innings, the Delta State transfer allowed no earned runs off three hits while striking out five batters and walking one.

Strangely enough, it wasn't the first time Riggins faced North Alabama as he faced them twice in his freshman season at Delta State.

Riggins recorded two saves in that series on back-to-back games in 2018. He struck out a batter each game and did not give up a walk or hit.

Right Fielder Controversy?

Wilks has struggled in the first two games this season, with the sophomore going 0-for-5, striking out three times and driven in one run.

However, Wilks committed the error in the fourth, but then in the seventh inning, Wilks dove for a ball and missed it, which put two runners on base for UNA with one out. Luckily, reliever Drew Boyd got out of the jam by coming up with back-to-back strikeouts.

Carson Paetow took over defensive duties in right field in the eighth inning. Paetow took advantage of the opportunity to lead off the eighth inning with a double down the right field line. Paetow then scored after UNA committed a throwing error, which pushed the lead to 7-3.

"I'll think about (changing the lineup)," Berry said. "(North Alabama) had a lefty warming up down there. At that time, it was a six-out game and defense was the biggest thing. One at-bat wasn't going to make the difference, but the defense was going to make the difference."

First pitch for Sunday's game against North Alabama is set for 1 p.m.