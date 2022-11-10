The 14th season of the Scott Berry era at Southern Miss could provide the toughest ever schedule in the school’s history with the release of its 2023 slate Thursday.

Thirty-one home games, with 14 coming against teams which made the NCAA Tournament a year ago, highlight a schedule that boasts nine total teams that reached postseason play and 24 of the 54 scheduled contests versus opponents that were among the final 64 to play last spring.

Southern Miss, which is one of four schools to ever host a conference tournament, a NCAA regional and a NCAA super regional in the same campaign in 2022, posted a 47-19 record a year ago. They closed out their final season in Conference USA with a regular season crown, winning their first home regional, while also hosting their first super regional.

Nine teams on this year’s slate ended their previous season ranked in the Top 50 in the NCAA’s final RPI. An additional four finished in the Top 100.

Those top 50 schools include Liberty (No. 41), which the Golden Eagles play the opening weekend series at home, Feb. 17-19. The other Top 50 schools consist of Ole Miss (No. 7), Texas State (No. 21), Georgia Southern (No. 23), Coastal Carolina (No. 29), Dallas Baptist (No. 30), Louisiana Tech (No. 35), Alabama (No. 45) and Old Dominion (No. 46). Rounding out the Top 100 opponents are No. 54 Louisiana, No. 72 South Alabama, No. 76 Illinois and No. 86 Tulane.

The Liberty series starts a seven-game homestand to open the campaign as the Golden Eagles also entertain New Orleans (Feb. 21) and Big 10 foe Illinois (Feb. 24-26). Southern Miss then finishes the February portion of the ledger with a Feb. 28 meeting at Trustmark Park in Pearl with Mississippi State.

Southern Miss then plays the next two weekend series at home with Dallas Baptist (March 3-5) and Valparaiso (March 10-12) with a road date at Ole Miss (March 7) sandwiched into between those two series.

A five-game road trip then awaits the program with a midweek tilt at Southeastern Louisiana (March 14), before opening its first Sun Belt Conference season at Texas State (March 17-19). The swing then finishes at New Orleans the following Tuesday, March 21.

The first Sun Belt home series commences, March 24-26, with Georgia Southern, before playing eight of the next nine games on the road. The first contest on that road stretch includes the annual Ole Miss game in Pearl (March 28), before traveling to Troy (March 31-April 2) for a weekend set. Following a home midweek affair with Southeastern Louisiana (April 4), the Golden Eagles hit the road again at Old Dominion (April 6-8) and then at Alabama (April 11) to end the stretch. The Monarchs and Crimson Tide are the only teams that finished in the Top 50 last season on the this year’s Golden Eagle schedule that did not reach postseason play in 2022.

The Golden Eagles once again return to The Pete for a three-game league set with James Madison (April 14-16), before hitting the road again for midweek games at Louisiana Tech (April 18) and Tulane (April 25) with a weekend getaway in the middle of those two contests at Coastal Carolina (April 21-23).

Following the trip to Coastal, Southern Miss then plays eight-consecutive home games and 11 of their final 14 regular season games at home starting with a midweek tilt with Louisiana Tech (April 26). They then play Arkansas State (April 28-30), Tulane (May 2) and South Alabama (May 5-7) to finish out that portion of the slate.

After a weekend trip to ULM (May 12-14), the Golden Eagles conclude the regular season at home with Louisiana (May 18-20).

The top 10 teams from the Sun Belt regular season will then meet in Montgomery, Ala., May 23-28, for the league's baseball championship tournament. Those games will be played at Riverwalk Stadium, the home of the Montgomery Biscuits, and Double A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.