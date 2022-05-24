PEARL – In the end, Sumrall was simply too much for Pontotoc.

The Bobcats had too much pitching, too much hitting, too much defense, too much of everything Thursday afternoon in an 11-4 triumph in Game 2 of the Class 4A State Championship Series at Trustmark Park.

Sumrall (35-1) captured its sixth state title in school history a year after getting swept in the 4A finals by West Lauderdale. Pontotoc finished 31-11.

“There are a lot of things that are sweet in this world, and there’s nothing sweeter than this gold glove,” Sumrall coach Andy Davis said. “Losing last year, and having a chance to come back and win…

“For these seniors to go out with a win and a gold glove, it’s special.”

Senior Andrew Knight battled through a rocky start and was brilliant down the stretch for Sumrall, and the Bobcats supported him with 11 runs on 12 hits.

“I’m normally a right side guy, right-center gap,” said senior Ethan Aultman, who was named Most Valuable Player for the series. “But the other night I was able to turn on one; then tonight, I just took one the other way.”

If Pontotoc was deflated after its collapse in Game 1, when the Warriors let a 5-1 lead slip away in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Warriors quickly dispelled those thoughts in the first inning.

Junior right-hander Jonathan Carnes dispatched Sumrall in order with a pair of strikeouts in the top of the first inning, and the Warriors wasted no time getting the measure of Knight.

Warrior senior Ty Clayton smacked Knight’s first pitch of the day into centerfield for a single, and two pitches later senior Walt Gardner followed with a single to right.

Senior Brice Deaton drove in one run with a single, then a bunt single down the third-base line allowed another run to score. However, the Warriors left the bases loaded, when Knight got a strikeout and force at the plate and flyball out.

“It was a lot of nerves,” Knight said. “I wasn’t making good pitches, I was missing spots, I was leaving balls over the plate. I wasn’t consistent with my off-speed, and they took advantage of my fastball and hit it when I left it out there.”

But all year long, Davis has talked about his team’s grit, and the Bobcats showed it on Thursday, immediately rallying for the tying runs in the top of the second, and they did it in typical Sumrall fashion, with speed on the bases.

“This team, our M.O. is grit, and we showed it tonight,” Davis said. “Falling behind 2-0 like we did tonight, and coming back, that’s kind of what we’ve been doing all season.”

Aultman stroked the first pitch of the second into left-centerfield for a single, and Malik McNair, courtesy running for the Bobcat catcher, quickly reached third on a steal and an error on the throw.

It was the only error for the Warriors, who had three in Game 1, but it wasn’t last fielding mistake that hurt the Warriors.

After senior Levi Odom drew a walk and stole second, McNair trotted home on a groundout and Odom followed with a run on another groundout, junior Walker Long and senior Brycen Smith getting the RBIs for Sumrall.

For the game, the Bobcats stole seven bases and five of them led to runs.

“Coming into these games, we wanted to run the bases,” Davis said. “That’s what we do anyway. We’ve got team speed and that’s a big part of our game. Just getting men on base, and trying to get leads and getting good jumps.”

Pontotoc came right back to regain its two-run margin in the bottom of the second, all coming after two were out. Gardner singled, then two walks loaded the bases ahead of junior Jabari Farr’s mammoth double to right-center that came about 18 inches short of a grand slam.

But only two runs scored, because the ball bounced into the rightfield bullpen for a ground-rule double, and the third runner was held up at third base. Knight was then able to get a groundout to keep the damage down.

“I was a little frustrated, because I like getting that (low inside) pitch for a strike,” Knight said. “I didn’t get it today, so you definitely have to adjust. It changes your mindset, for sure.”

Again, Sumrall came right back in the top of the third with the tying runs, both coming on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Aultman.

Senior Hayes Raner led off with a single, then senior Cade Dedeaux walked. A single loaded the bases, then with one out, Aultman hit a slow roller to shortstop for a force, but legged it out for beat the relay and both runners scored on the play.

“(Carnes) was super-effective early, then we started to figure him out,” Dedeaux said. “You could tell he was getting frustrated, because there were a couple of hits that should have been outs, and we were getting in his head a little bit.”

Pontotoc had a chance to regain the lead in the bottom of the third, when sophomore Riley Caygle hit the first pitch of the inning for a sinking liner that Bobcat leftfielder Ryan Cole Broom was unable to make a diving catch on.

The ball rolled all the way to the leftfield corner and Caygle ended up with a standup triple. That’s when Davis came out and gave his senior right-hander a strong lecture.

“He just told me I can’t miss that spot there,” Knight said. “He told me, ‘you’ve been there before and you can do it,’ that the ball was mine.

“Then once we started getting some runs, it kind of kicked me into a higher gear. I didn’t have to be so perfect with my pitches.”

Davis’ words had immediate effect, as Knight got a popup behind the plate, a strikeout and a groundout to leave the runner stranded at third. And the Warriors would only have one baserunner the rest of the game.

Sumrall took command in the fourth, as the Bobcats finally got to Carnes. Long led off with a double on a ball that the Warrior rightfielder lost in the sun, then Smith beat out a little dribbler in front of the plate, with Long taking third.

A wild pitch got a run home, then Raner made it 6-4 with a single. Carnes got out of the inning without further damage, but the Bobcats smelled blood and they ravaged three Warrior relievers for five runs on five hits, four walks and three hit batters the rest of the way.

Carnes (6-3) allowed six runs on seven hits, he struck out three and walked two.

“I think I’ve been seeing the ball a lot better lately,” Aultman said. “I’ve grown in confidence, and I feel more comfortable at the plate. I think that’s got a lot to do with it.”

Aultman finished with three RBIs for Sumrall, and Dedeaux had three singles, including a two-run single in the seventh.

“That first game was tough, but we put it on them in this game,” Dedeaux said. “That was fun. When you get up like that, and you know you’re going to win, it’s one of the best feelings ever.”

For Knight it was a milestone of a different sort. The youngest of former Bobcat coach Larry Knight’s three boys, Knight joined brothers Austin and Alex with state championships for Sumrall.

“It’s crazy to think that I’m the last one,” Knight said. “I was a little emotional coming off the mound that last inning. After seeing both my brothers win state championships, all the championships my dad won, it’s awesome to get one for myself.”

Knight left after the sixth inning to hugs from his coaches and teammates, and a standing ovation from the large crowd of Sumrall faithful who nearly filled the lower deck behind the first-base dugout. He allowed seven hits, struck out seven and walked four.

Smith came on in the bottom of the seventh and retired the Warriors in order, and this time the Bobcats did dogpile following their victory, something they pointedly refused to do after winning the South State finals.

And coming as it did after the bitter disappointment of last season, taking home the big trophy was sweet redemption.

“There is no better feeling,” said Aultman. “No better feeling. “After what happened last year, that adds to it. But, man, I love this team with everything I’ve got, and this is awesome.”