For any football coach, it’s hard not to question your own coaching, especially if a coach finds themselves dealing with consistent losing.

It’s likely to think that for any coach on a 20-game losing streak that most would constantly be going to the drawing board or, worse, lose confidence in their coaching abilities.

For Sacred Heart coach Ed Smith, who had yet to win a single game since taking over the program two years ago, doubt was something that never took hold of him.

“I didn’t lose any confidence in what we were trying to do,” Smith said. “You do get a feeling there that the ball just never seems to bounce your way. At that time, it seems like the only breaks you are catching seem to be the bad breaks or bad luck. I think you stay the course, and you just have to look at it and do a good job analyzing.

“In coaching, I think one of the worse things you can do is start switching and changing. You have to have something you believe and something you can stick with. I’ve seen teams before that seem like they are changing their offenses and defensive schemes week by week. You have to have something you believe in to teach fundamental, but it’s not something fun to go through.”

Another reason Smith never lost confidence in those seasons is because he knew that his once young team had experience and showed signs of never giving up either.

“It was a tough couple of seasons there,” Smith said. “We knew we were going to be young in 2019. We had one senior. We were playing with mostly ninth and 10th graders.

“We had a group of seniors that had a lot of experience. I’m really proud of those guys and the work they have put in through spring and the way they bought in through the summer.”

Sure enough, Smith’s confidence in himself and his players paid off as he guided the Crusaders to the best mark in school history at 8-2, which is why Smith is honored as Pine Belt Sports’ Coach of the Year. Smith’s team also broke numerous offensive records and rewrote the program’s history books.

“You keep your nose to the grindstone,” Smith said. “It would have been easy to quit and easy to make excuses and easy to find something else to do. The kids hung in there. I think that shows the kind of kids we had this year.”

This past season, Sacred Heart’s 4-0 start was the best in program history, and the team went undefeated at home and scored the most points in a season while running back Nick Pipkins set the single-season record for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

One of the most rewarding parts of the year and one of the most pivotal pieces of success was Smith seeing his team build confidence as the year went on.

“We got to where we were 4-0,” Smith said. “I think that led to some games down the road. That East Marion game, for example, was late in the year. I don’t know if we play that game early in the year and beat them. I think we were playing with a level of confidence in the ninth game of the season that we might not have had in the first or second game.”

Despite the team having to play as an independent program, a decision which neither the team nor Smith was part of, Smith said the team’s goal was to simply just have the best season possible.

“I think our goal was to win as many games as we could and have the best season that we could,” Smith said. “As we got into the season, we just started winning more games. We started talking to them about doing something that had never been done before. We did that. We were able to win more games.

“We had a lot of things that made it a memorable year. That’s what we were playing for.”

While Smith knows that the success of this past season will be hard to duplicate, he was grateful to see his senior group finally have success and for helping build the program’s culture.

“At a program like ours, I think you see it with a lot 1A and 2A schools, you kind of have cycles,” Smith said. “You’ll have a year or two with a good group of juniors and seniors and experienced kids. But they are going to cycle out, and you’ll be young again.

“I think that’s something that was good for our program to show that we had a good group of seniors that had battled through a long stretch and were able to do something special their senior year.”