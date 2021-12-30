﻿At the start of Petal’s basketball game against West Harrison on Tuesday night, Jamar Jenkins threw up an alley-oop to Christian Parks for an eye-opening slam dunk.

“That’s just the connection we have got,” Jenkins said. “We made eye contact. I watched it develop.

“He can fly. He’s elite. With this offense, I can just throw it up anywhere, and he is going to get it.”

The moment was not only the beginning of Petal’s dominant 74-37 win over the Hurricanes but also a testament to the makings Petal has as a potential championship team.

The Panthers then promptly opened the game with a 10-0 lead and showcased their talent in almost every aspect of the game from outside shooting, scoring inside the paint and on defense. According to Jenkins, the biggest difference for Petal, which moves to 15-3 on the year, is the team’s overall speed.

“The speed (is different),” said Jenkins, who is a three-year starter. “I feel like we have more athletic people on this team than the past year.

“We have small guards that can actually run. We have speed this year. I think we are one of the best teams in the state, in my opinion.”

The Panthers sped through West Harrison after taking a 19-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and extending their lead to 35-17 at halftime.

Jenkins scored 13 of 17 points in the first quarter.

“My favorite thing about that kid is that he played with a chip on his shoulder,” Petal coach Brandon Jennings said. “He is the most underlooked guard. People aren’t looking at him, maybe it’s his size, but I don’t know. The kid can go. He thinks he is the best player in the state, and he thinks he can guard anybody in the state. He’s a player that coaches love to have on their side.”

However, Cameron Lewis led the team with 19 points while Parks scored eight points.

“I thought Cam Lewis shot the ball extremely well tonight,” Jennings said. “He hit a couple of 3-pointers in a row. It just makes that defense come out even more, and then Chris can go to work down low.

“Chris can high jump seven feet. There are not many people in the state that can jump with him. You have to respect our guards, or we are going to shoot it, and then if you back off, we’ll just put it by the rim, and (Parks) goes. (The team is) buying into what we are preaching. I’m excited to see what the future holds for them.”

Petal opened the third quarter with a 15-5 run to build the lead to 50-23. Midway through the third quarter, Jennings found himself subbing out all of his starters with his bench, which combined to put up 21 points.

“We are looking for that guy than can be our seventh or eighth man,” Jennings said. “Right now, I feel confident playing six or seven people that I really need. I would love to be 10 deep. We are really looking for that guy to step up. Tonight showed me a lot. We had a couple of kids play a lot better than I expected. I’m hoping they can give us some minutes in district.”

While Jennings believes that his team has the makings to be special, he believes the Panthers’ true test will come against district foe Meridian, which is ranked as No. 3 in the state.

“With Meridian coming up Friday night, we have to have all the cobwebs knocked off,” Jennings said. “I believe we have got the pieces to play with anybody in the state when we decide to show up and play.”