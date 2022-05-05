On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a woman in connection to multiple auto burglaries and credit card fraud cases.

Bridgette Rogers, 31, of Hattiesburg, was charged with two counts of auto burglary and three counts of credit card fraud.

Rogers is charged in connection to two auto burglaries that occurred in the 500 block of Elizabeth Avenue, and three counts of credit card fraud for using stolen credit cards for purchases.

Rogers has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, and additional charges are pending.