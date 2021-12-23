Advanced Hearing and Balance is joining forces with ReSound and hearing care professionals nationwide to donate up to $1 million of hearing aids and service to people with hearing loss who otherwise cannot afford professional hearing care.

As part of that effort, Advanced Hearing and Balance is now seeking nominations of people with hearing loss who are experiencing financial difficulty and would benefit from receiving a set of ReSound ONE hearing aids, one of the top hearing aids available on the market today.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for so many of us, so we want to support those in our community who are struggling with hearing loss, especially those most impacted by the pandemic,” says Dr. McLain, Audiologist.

Nominations are made by visiting the practice web site at www.pinebelthearingaids.com or e-mailing at advancedhearingandbalance@outlook.com to request a nomination form. Nominations must be received by 02/14/2022.

ReSound has committed to donate up to $1 million in ReSound ONE hearing aids to hearing care professionals around the country. Advanced Hearing and Balance is waiving initial fitting and follow-up care fees for recipients.