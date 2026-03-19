The warehouse, built in 1983, is being replaced by a $95 million, state-bond-funded, 400,000-square-foot facility located in Canton.

A bill to move forward on the sale of the state’s old Alcohol Beverage Control warehouse in Gluckstadt is headed to a legislative conference committee this weekend.

The state-owned 211,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Madison could be sold once the governor signs off on the bill.

State Senator Bart Williams (R), a Senate conferee, does not foresee any issue during the weekend conference process.

“I don’t see any issues as long as the state has two appraisals and receives fair market value or better for the building,” he told Magnolia Tribune.

The warehouse, built in 1983, is being replaced by a $95 million, state-bond-funded, 400,000-square-foot facility located in Canton.

Senate conferees are Williams, State Senator Juan Barnett (D), and State Senator Philman Lander (R). In the House of Representatives, conferees are State Rep. Richard Bennett (R), State Rep. Gregory Holloway (D), and State Rep. Gene Newman (R).

One entity interested in the property is the Madison County Economic Development Authority.

“We think it would be a great asset,” said Larkin Simpson, CEO of MCEDA.

The facility is ideal for light manufacturing, warehousing, food production or industrial use, said Simpson. The cold storage units are also a plus as is the fact that the facility is less than a half mile from a major interstate. Simpson said that is a major benefit to potential occupants.

MCEDA already has a customer in mind for the cold storage area of the facility.

The new Canton ABC facility was scheduled for completion in August, but the state is prepared for construction delays. The construction has caused significant issues for the state in fulfilling orders from restaurants and retail stores, prompting lawmakers to consider options to loosen the state’s grip on the product in the short-term. Those options remain under review as the legislative session winds down.

“We will make the sale,” said Williams of the old ABC warehouse. “The building cannot be occupied [by the purchaser] until the new building is occupied and running successfully.”

Williams said the warehouse sale will be transparent and follow state law.

-- Article credit to Daniel Tyson for the Magnolia Tribune --