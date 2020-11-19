A Lamar County woman is dead as a result of a trailer fire that occurred early Thursday morning between Lumberton and Baxterville.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies received a call at 5:38 a.m. Nov. 19 regarding the fire, which took place on B&O Thompson Road. Upon arriving, officials were informed that someone was still inside the residence, and found an unresponsive female inside in one of the bedrooms.

Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne said 53-year-old Lisa Ainsworth was pronounced dead at the scene from smoke inhalation. Her husband, who is not currently being identified, was taken to Forrest General Hospital, where he is being treated for injuries sustained in the fire.

“We don’t know what his status is at this point,” Rigel said. “County fire investigators, along with the state fire marshal’s office, were on scene to try to find the cause and origin of the fire. That’s basically all we have at this point.”

Along with officers from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters from Southwest Lamar, Rock Hill, Pine Ridge and Beaver Lake volunteer fire departments responded to the fire.