A Lamar County man has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting a deputy from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office during a burglary in the county.

Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies responded to a burglary in progress on Nicholas Drive just before 7 p.m. December 16. The deputies were pursuing the suspect, 22-year-old Troy Prenell Johnson, in the 600 block of Burnt Bridge Road when Johnson shot the deputy at approximately 9:45 p.m.

The officer was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, treated for his injuries and released just before midnight. Johnson was arrested just before 1 a.m.

Multiple agencies, including the Hattiesburg Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted in the search for Johnson. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the shooting portion of the investigation.

Additional details will be released when they become available.